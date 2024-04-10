Another historic note is looming for the Detroit Pistons after losing 120-102 to the Philadephia 76ers. Falling to 13-66 keeps Detroit in last place throughout the entire NBA. The double-digit blowout loss marks the 19th season sweep by an opponent against the Pistons. One more loss would clinch the worst record in franchise history tying them with the 1979-80 team.
The Pistons are unfortunately nearing the possibility of tying another record in the final three regular season games. Detroit is scheduled to face the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs as the last two matchups on their schedule. Since they already lost to both teams earlier this season, being swept by them would tie an NBA record of 21 season sweeps originally set by the 2015-16 76ers.
Add another team to the list.
The Pistons have now been swept on the season by:
Atlanta
Boston
Cleveland
Denver
Golden State
Houston
Indiana
Clippers
Lakers
Memphis
Miami
Milwaukee
Minnesota
New Orleans
New York
Orlando
Philadelphia
Phoenix
Utah
A combined 0-56.
— Keith Black Trudeau (@Charlottean28) April 10, 2024
2023-24 has already been flooded with turmoil and infamous accomplishments by the Pistons. The debut season as Detroit's new head coach for Monty Williams has been headlined by an all-time league-worst 28-game losing streak plus a record of 31 players used on the roster throughout the year.
Another disappointing second-half
After trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, the Pistons cut the 76ers' lead within one point with seven minutes left in the third quarter. Detroit's momentum was cut short as they went cold the rest of the period only scoring eight points against Philadelphia.
The Pistons have struggled immensely in the second half all season long. Whether trailing by a sizable margin or competing with a close lead, Detroit has had problems pulling out victories when the third quarter begins. This remains one of the biggest issues on the court for one of the youngest teams in the NBA.
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid posted another dominant performance against the Pistons, finishing with a near triple-double with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. The 76ers came into the game without star guard Tyrese Maxey available due to left hip soreness.
Pistons' guard Jaden Ivey led the team in scoring with 25 points. Forward Evan Fournier chipped in 21 points off the bench. Williams spoke on how his team handled the Sixers' physicality in the postgame press conference.
“They were aggressive in the paint and just coming right at us,” Williams stated. “It's unbelievably hard to guard when you have guys running through your chest all night. But that's what the NBA is right now and our guys have to adjust to that kind of basketball — especially on the defensive end.”
We hear from head coach Monty Williams after the Pistons drop tonight's game at Wells Fargo Center against the Sixers.#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/rkW9ZVxqg2
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 10, 2024
Williams has talked all season about the team's need to execute better in late-game situations. He also commented on the close opportunity the Pistons had to take the lead in the third period.
“When we had that moment when it was a one-point game, their physicality took us out of our pace and we couldn't get the movement and pace that gave us some life in the second and third quarter,” Williams said.