Head coach Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons have not had a very successful 2023-24 NBA season, as the team currently sits with a horrible record of 13-65 following their most recent defeat on the road at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, keeping them two games below the Washington Wizards at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Of course, the Pistons have long since been eliminated from postseason contention as the season winds down, and Williams has been the subject of some speculation that the franchise might be looking to move on from his services despite his reputation as one of the more well-liked coaches in the league–and the $78.5 million contract they gave him this past offseason.
Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports shed a bit of light on what the latest intel is regarding a potential contract buyout between Monty Williams and the Pistons this offseason.
“For now, at the bottom of the standings, there has been ongoing speculation among rival front offices about a potential change atop Detroit’s organizational chart following the Pistons’ strugglesome campaign. At this juncture, according to one source with knowledge of the situation, there is no expectation that Williams would be open to any buyout of his six-year, $78.5 million contract,” reported Fischer.
A turbulent season in Detroit
It should be noted, in fairness to Williams and everyone else involved, that the Pistons were not expected to be a very competitive ball club leading into this season. However, the team was getting back emerging talented point guard Cade Cunningham after the former Oklahoma State star missed most of the previous season due to injury, and there was reason for optimism after the team brought in Monty Williams following his relatively successful stint as the head coach for the Phoenix Suns, leading that franchise from NBA ineptitude all the way to the NBA Finals in 2021 in a very short amount of time.
However, things went off the rails quickly this year for Detroit, as the team eventually tied the Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in league history this year at 28, an unfortunate streak that was finally broken with a home win vs the Toronto Raptors in late December. Despite all of the losing, the season hasn't been without its fireworks. There was of course a somewhat recent game on the road vs the New York Knicks in which the game officials gifted New York a win by missing a clear foul on guard Donte DiVincenzo in the waning success, causing Williams to put both the referees and the New York media on blast after the game.
There was also a recent shocking 50-point outburst off the bench from point guard Malachi Flynn vs the Atlanta Hawks on the road, another game which resulted in a narrow defeat.
In any case, the Pistons are now looking to just get through the finish line and hit Cancun once the regular season wraps up in less than two weeks. It looks like Williams will still be in the mix through what figures to be a long offseason.