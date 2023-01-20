The 2022-23 NBA season has officially hit its halfway mark, which means the clock is ticking for any game-changing moves. With the February 9th trade deadline getting closer and closer, contenders such as the New Orleans Pelicans could be active in the market as they try to find the final pieces to make a push for the title.

New Orleans is currently 26-19 and fourth in the Western Conference. The team is trying to make it to the playoffs for the second straight year after missing out for three seasons. Now with Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have hopes they can go further than the first round.

For that to happen, the front office might need to bring in other players to help. With Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum already sidelined by injury for significant chunks of the schedule, New Orleans should consider some trades to add depth to the roster. Because of that, some players might be on their way out to complete those moves.

Here are three players the New Orleans Pelicans must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

3. Garrett Temple

At age 36, Garrett Temple is the oldest player on the Pelicans roster. A journeyman, he is playing for his 12th different franchise. With New Orleans focusing on developing some younger guards such as Dyson Daniels and Jose Alvarado, Temple is not getting many opportunities in 2022-23.

So far this season, he has appeared in just 15 games and playing 7.7 minutes a night despite the team having trouble with injuries. He is averaging 2.5 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists. The guard is shooting 41.9% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc.

Temple is making $5.2 million this season and can make up to $5.4 million next year. However, his 2023-24 contract is not guaranteed. This means if a team acquires him, it would not compromise its salary cap for next season.

New Orleans could use Temple as a throw-in piece in a larger trade. Also, the Pelicans could trade him for a minimum return so they can open a roster spot for the buyout market. At the end of the day, Temple’s value is not high in the NBA, but his salary can be very helpful in certain deals.

2. Willy Hernangómez

After playing an important role for the Pelicans in the 2021-22 regular season, Willy Hernangómez’s minutes significantly decreased in the playoffs. He fell completely out of the rotation, appearing in just one game in garbage time.

Things have not changed this season, either. Hernangómez has played just 22 games, averaging 11.8 minutes. He is putting up 6.9 points, 4.6 boards and 0.9 assists. He is making 52.1% of his field goals and 78.1% of his free throws.

Competing with Jaxson Hayes for minutes, Hernangómez has his age as a con. He is 28 while Hayes is 22, and both are behind Larry Nance Jr. in New Orleans’ interior rotation off the bench, allowing for the possibility that either player gets traded.

Since Hayes is younger and is the team’s 2018 first-round pick, Hernangómez could be the one on the move. While he is not playing much this year, his time with the Spanish national team this past summer shows Hernangómez has the skills to contribute. The big man was named EuroBasket MVP after averaging 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds during the tournament, leading Spain to a gold medal.

Making $2.4 million this season, Hernangómez would be a cheap investment for teams who want more depth at center. With a non-guaranteed salary in 2023-24, they could waive him at no cost by the end of the season. On the other side, New Orleans could clear some cap space to bring in a rotational player or veteran.

1. Devonte’ Graham

Unlike Temple and Hernangómez, Devonte’ Graham is part of New Orleans’ rotation this season. Alongside Jonas Valančiūnas, he is one of two players that have appeared in all of the team’s 45 games.

The problem is that he is putting up some of the worst numbers of his career. He is recording 5.0 points, 2.2 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per contest. For comparison, he played 28.4 minutes per game in 2021-22. The point guard is shooting just 35.2% from the field and 32.9% from the 3-point line.

With McCollum entrenched as a starter and Daniels and Alvarado also in the rotation, Graham’s inefficiency could become a bigger problem down the line. Additionally, the return of Kira Lewis Jr. could result in fewer minutes for Graham.

The main issue in moving Graham is that he is set to make more than $12 million each of the next two seasons, making many potential trade partners a non-starter. Thanks to his higher salary, New Orleans could bring in a veteran from a rebuilding organization. For example, San Antonio’s Doug McDermott is an option who would improve the team’s three-point percentage.

A deal involving Graham might be tougher to complete but more necessary for the Pelicans. They are finally competing for bigger things and have many solid young players on the roster. Moving Graham would help them financially and allow Daniels, Alvarado and perhaps even Lewis to see more court time, further accelerating their development.