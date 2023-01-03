By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

New Orleans Pelicans fans have been holding their breath as they wait for an update on Zion Williamson‘s injury status. The All-Star forward was forced to exit Monday’s loss against the Philadelphia 76ers with a groin injury and was unable to return. Unfortunately for Pels supporters, they’re not going to like what NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski had to say about their superstar’s status moving forward.

According to Woj, Zion has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain and will now be forced to sit out for a considerable period:

“New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. Williamson underwent an MRI today,” Woj said in his tweet.

This is some terrible news for the Pelicans, who themselves have been on a bit of a roller coaster ride over the past several weeks. The Pels went on a seven-game winning streak in early December that was followed by a four-game skid. They then won five straight again, but have now lost back-to-back games, including Monday’s loss against Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

Unfortunately for New Orleans, they will need to navigate the next few weeks without Zion Williamson in the mix. It remains unclear when he will be able to return, so the rest of the squad has no other choice but to try and keep the ship afloat without him.

It is also worth noting that Brandon Ingram is also still sidelined with a toe injury and there is currently no timetable for his return. it goes without saying that the Pels are going to be extremely shorthanded in their next few games.