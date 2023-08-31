While announcing the free games PlayStation Plus subscribers get this coming month, Sony also announced that they will increase their subscription service's price.

In their blog post, the PlayStation team first announced the three games that PlayStation Plus members can get as part of the Monthly Games. This includes Saints Row (2022), Black Desert – Traveler Edition (PS4), and Generation Zero. These games will be available from September 5, 2023, until October 2, 2023. Additionally, the current Monthly Games (PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death's Door) will be available until September 4, 2023.

The blog post, however, did not end with the game announcements. Right after announcing September's Monthly Games, they also included an announcement. They announced that on September 6, 2023, they will be adjusting the price for the PlayStation Plus. Specifically, they said that they would be increasing the price for the PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions. This is a global change, meaning all regions will experience a price increase.

Here are the new prices for the 12-month subscription plans for PlayStation Plus:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription $59.99 $79.99 (33.33% increase)

PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription $99.99 $134.99 (35% increase)

PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription $119.99 $159.99 (33.33% increase)



Although there is a price increase for the 12-month subscription, it is still cheaper compared to subscribing to a monthly or 3-month subscription over a 12-month period.

It's important to note that for the current 12-month subscribers, the price increase won't go into effect until the subscriber's next renewal date (on or after November 6, 2023.) However, if the subscriber makes changes to their subscription, be it by upgrading, downgrading, or buying additional time, they will be subject to the new prices.

They didn't offer any explanation as to why they are implementing this change. However, they are not alone in this move. Just a few months ago in June, Microsft also increased the price of their Xbox Game Pass. A month later in July, they also announced the switch from Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Core. It would appear that both companies are implementing changes and upgrades to their services. This is likely to keep up with the increase in game prices, among other things.

That's all the information we have about the price increase for the 12-month subscription plan for PlayStation Plus. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.