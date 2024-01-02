Pokemon GO's latest event, Lustrous Odyssey is here and we share with you all the details you need to know for the event!

The Pokemon Company and Niantic usher in the new year by introducing us to a new event in their popular Augmented Reality game, Pokemon GO. Similar to previous Pokemon GO, in the Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey we are getting specific event effects, spawn increases during the event, specific egg hatches, new Pokemon introduced in the event, new Shiny Pokemon in the event, event-specific raid battles, and event items boxes. This event is perfect for those trying to level up their specific Pokemon by catching the same ones for additional candy, collecting in-game items, and catching the latest Pokemon added to the Pokemon GO Pokedex.

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Details

The Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey will be happening from January 6 to January 10, 2024. This event is a special case since this is going to be based on the time of the day and introduces a new Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Pokedex – Lycanrock Dusk Form.

Event Effects

Throughout Pokemon GO's Latest Event, Lustrous Odyssey, there will be specific event effects that are set for Buddys that will be playing for the duration of the event. Make sure to tag a friend and send each other these in-game items.

Effect Type Buddy Souvenir Frequency Increased Buddy Souvenir Gift Increased Buddy on Map Increased

Spawn Increases in Effect

During every in-game event on Pokemon GO, there are specific Pokemon that you can find that will have a higher spawn rate. Some of these Pokemon can even appear as a Shiny Pokemon that you can hunt and collect. They may not be the best for competing against other Pokemon Trainers, but this will be a great addition to your collection. Remember that Pokemon capture in Pokemon GO can be transferred to the other mainline games with the help of Pokemon HOME. Don't miss the opportunity to complete your Shiny Pokedex!

Specific Pokemon

Among the list of Pokemon that will have a higher spawn rate, 10 of them will get to appear as Shiny Pokemon.

Number Name Type #0092 Gastly Ghost / Poison #0092 Shiny Gastly Ghost / Poison #0133 Eevee Normal #0133 Shiny Eevee Normal #0167 Spinarak Bug / Poison #0167 Shiny Spinarak Bug / Poison #0191 Sunkern Grass #0191 Shiny Sunkern Grass #0196 Espeon Psychic #0197 Umbreon Dark #0216 Teddiursa Normal #0216 Shiny Teddiursa Normal #0337 Lunatone Rock / Psychic #0337 Shiny Lunatone Rock / Psychic #0338 Solrock Rock / Psychic #0338 Shiny Solrock Rock / Psychic #0734 Yungoos Normal #0734 Shiny Yungoos Normal #0753 Formantis Grass #0753 Shiny Formantis Grass #0755 Morelull Grass / Fairy #0755 Shiny Morelull Grass / Fairy

Specific Egg Hatches

The special part about the Lustrous Odyssey event, Rockruff can be hatched from 2km and 7km eggs with a possibility of them being a Shiny Rockruff that you can evolve into a Shiny Lycanroc in Dusk Form.

Number Name Type #0744 Rockruff (2km/7km Egg) Rock #0744 Shiny Rockruff (2km/7km Egg) Rock

New Pokemon in Event

With Rockruff being introduced to the game via the event, Lycanroc Dusk Form is also added to the game's Pokedex.

Number Name Type #0745 Lycanroc (Dusk Form) Rock

New Shiny Pokemon in Event

Alongside Lycanroc (Dusk Form), there will be a chance to get a Shiny Rockruff that evolves into a Shiny Lycanroc (Dusk Form).

Number Name Type #0745 Shiny Lycanroc (Dusk Form) Rock

Event-Specific Raid Battles

What's great about Pokemon GO in-game events? You get the chance to battle and catch Shiny Pokemon via Raid Battles! For a limited time, Shiny Hisuian Growlithe, Shiny Rhyhorn, Shiny Sneasel, Shiny Rockruff, Shiny Lapras, Shiny Aerodactyl, Shiny Braviary, and Shiny Wyrdeer will appear in Raid Battles starting from January 6 to January 10, 2024. Make sure to use moves that are Super Effective against these Pokemon. Use Water moves when battling Shiny Hisuian Growlithe, Shiny Rhyhorn, Shiny Rockruff, and Shiny Aerodactyl, use Psychic moves when battling Shiny Sneasel, use Electric moves when battling Shiny Lapras and Shiny Braviary, and use Fighting moves when battling Shiny Wyrdeer.

Number Name Type Rank Max CP at Capture #0058 Shiny Hisuian Growlithe Fire / Rock ☆ Normal: 755

Boosted: 944 #0111 Shiny Rhyhorn Ground / Rock ☆ Normal: 943

Boosted: 1179 #0215 Shiny Sneasel Fighting / Poison ☆ Normal: 1172

Boosted: 1465 #0744 Shiny Rockruff Rock ☆ Normal: 543

Boosted: 679 #0131 Shiny Lapras Water / Ice ☆☆☆ Normal: 1590

Boosted: 1988 #0142 Shiny Aerodactyl Rock / Flying ☆☆☆ Normal: 1590

Boosted: 1988 #0628 Shiny Braviary Psychic / Flying ☆☆☆ Normal: 1608

Boosted: 2010 #0899 Shiny Wyrdeer Normal / Psychic ☆☆☆ Normal: 1561

Boosted: 1952

Event Item Boxes

Lastly, Event Item Boxes are up for grabs during Pokemon GO's latest event – Lustrous Odyssey. Make sure that you get these to maximize your progress in the game. The rewards Premium Battle Pass, Remote Raid Pass, and Super Incubator are great tools that you can use.

Item Qty Pokemon GO Boost Box 599 Coins Premium Battle Pass 2 Remote Raid Pass 2 Super Incubator 2

