The Pokemon Company and Niantic usher in the new year by introducing us to a new event in their popular Augmented Reality game, Pokemon GO. Similar to previous Pokemon GO, in the Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey we are getting specific event effects, spawn increases during the event, specific egg hatches, new Pokemon introduced in the event, new Shiny Pokemon in the event, event-specific raid battles, and event items boxes. This event is perfect for those trying to level up their specific Pokemon by catching the same ones for additional candy, collecting in-game items, and catching the latest Pokemon added to the Pokemon GO Pokedex.

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Details

The Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey will be happening from January 6 to January 10, 2024. This event is a special case since this is going to be based on the time of the day and introduces a new Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Pokedex – Lycanrock Dusk Form.

Event Effects

Throughout Pokemon GO's Latest Event, Lustrous Odyssey, there will be specific event effects that are set for Buddys that will be playing for the duration of the event. Make sure to tag a friend and send each other these in-game items.

EffectType
Buddy Souvenir FrequencyIncreased
Buddy Souvenir GiftIncreased
Buddy on MapIncreased

Spawn Increases in Effect

During every in-game event on Pokemon GO, there are specific Pokemon that you can find that will have a higher spawn rate. Some of these Pokemon can even appear as a Shiny Pokemon that you can hunt and collect. They may not be the best for competing against other Pokemon Trainers, but this will be a great addition to your collection. Remember that Pokemon capture in Pokemon GO can be transferred to the other mainline games with the help of Pokemon HOME. Don't miss the opportunity to complete your Shiny Pokedex!

Specific Pokemon

Among the list of Pokemon that will have a higher spawn rate, 10 of them will get to appear as Shiny Pokemon.

NumberNameType
#0092GastlyGhost / Poison
#0092Shiny GastlyGhost / Poison
#0133EeveeNormal
#0133Shiny EeveeNormal
#0167SpinarakBug / Poison
#0167Shiny SpinarakBug / Poison
#0191SunkernGrass
#0191Shiny SunkernGrass
#0196EspeonPsychic
#0197UmbreonDark
#0216TeddiursaNormal
#0216Shiny TeddiursaNormal
#0337LunatoneRock / Psychic
#0337Shiny LunatoneRock / Psychic
#0338SolrockRock / Psychic
#0338Shiny SolrockRock / Psychic
#0734YungoosNormal
#0734Shiny YungoosNormal
#0753FormantisGrass
#0753Shiny FormantisGrass
#0755MorelullGrass / Fairy
#0755Shiny MorelullGrass / Fairy

Specific Egg Hatches

The special part about the Lustrous Odyssey event, Rockruff can be hatched from 2km and 7km eggs with a possibility of them being a Shiny Rockruff that you can evolve into a Shiny Lycanroc in Dusk Form.

NumberNameType
#0744Rockruff (2km/7km Egg)Rock
#0744Shiny Rockruff (2km/7km Egg)Rock

New Pokemon in Event

With Rockruff being introduced to the game via the event, Lycanroc Dusk Form is also added to the game's Pokedex.

NumberNameType
#0745Lycanroc (Dusk Form)Rock

New Shiny Pokemon in Event

Alongside Lycanroc (Dusk Form), there will be a chance to get a Shiny Rockruff that evolves into a Shiny Lycanroc (Dusk Form).

NumberNameType
#0745Shiny Lycanroc (Dusk Form)Rock

Event-Specific Raid Battles

What's great about Pokemon GO in-game events? You get the chance to battle and catch Shiny Pokemon via Raid Battles! For a limited time, Shiny Hisuian Growlithe, Shiny Rhyhorn, Shiny Sneasel, Shiny Rockruff, Shiny Lapras, Shiny Aerodactyl, Shiny Braviary, and Shiny Wyrdeer will appear in Raid Battles starting from January 6 to January 10, 2024. Make sure to use moves that are Super Effective against these Pokemon. Use Water moves when battling Shiny Hisuian Growlithe, Shiny Rhyhorn, Shiny Rockruff, and Shiny Aerodactyl, use Psychic moves when battling Shiny Sneasel, use Electric moves when battling Shiny Lapras and Shiny Braviary, and use Fighting moves when battling Shiny Wyrdeer.

NumberNameTypeRankMax CP at Capture
#0058Shiny Hisuian GrowlitheFire / RockNormal: 755
Boosted: 944
#0111Shiny RhyhornGround / RockNormal: 943
Boosted: 1179
#0215Shiny SneaselFighting / PoisonNormal: 1172
Boosted: 1465
#0744Shiny RockruffRockNormal: 543
Boosted: 679
#0131Shiny LaprasWater / Ice☆☆☆Normal: 1590
Boosted: 1988
#0142Shiny AerodactylRock / Flying☆☆☆Normal: 1590
Boosted: 1988
#0628Shiny BraviaryPsychic / Flying☆☆☆Normal: 1608
Boosted: 2010
#0899Shiny WyrdeerNormal / Psychic☆☆☆Normal: 1561
Boosted: 1952

Event Item Boxes

Lastly, Event Item Boxes are up for grabs during Pokemon GO's latest event – Lustrous Odyssey. Make sure that you get these to maximize your progress in the game. The rewards Premium Battle Pass, Remote Raid Pass, and Super Incubator are great tools that you can use.

ItemQty
Pokemon GO Boost Box599 CoinsPremium Battle Pass2
Remote Raid Pass2
Super Incubator2

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon and Pokemon GO like this article on the Lustrous Odyssey event, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!