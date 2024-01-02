The Pokemon Company and Niantic usher in the new year by introducing us to a new event in their popular Augmented Reality game, Pokemon GO. Similar to previous Pokemon GO, in the Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey we are getting specific event effects, spawn increases during the event, specific egg hatches, new Pokemon introduced in the event, new Shiny Pokemon in the event, event-specific raid battles, and event items boxes. This event is perfect for those trying to level up their specific Pokemon by catching the same ones for additional candy, collecting in-game items, and catching the latest Pokemon added to the Pokemon GO Pokedex.
Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Details
The Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey will be happening from January 6 to January 10, 2024. This event is a special case since this is going to be based on the time of the day and introduces a new Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Pokedex – Lycanrock Dusk Form.
Event Effects
Throughout Pokemon GO's Latest Event, Lustrous Odyssey, there will be specific event effects that are set for Buddys that will be playing for the duration of the event. Make sure to tag a friend and send each other these in-game items.
|Effect
|Type
|Buddy Souvenir Frequency
|Increased
|Buddy Souvenir Gift
|Increased
|Buddy on Map
|Increased
Spawn Increases in Effect
During every in-game event on Pokemon GO, there are specific Pokemon that you can find that will have a higher spawn rate. Some of these Pokemon can even appear as a Shiny Pokemon that you can hunt and collect. They may not be the best for competing against other Pokemon Trainers, but this will be a great addition to your collection. Remember that Pokemon capture in Pokemon GO can be transferred to the other mainline games with the help of Pokemon HOME. Don't miss the opportunity to complete your Shiny Pokedex!
Specific Pokemon
Among the list of Pokemon that will have a higher spawn rate, 10 of them will get to appear as Shiny Pokemon.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0092
|Gastly
|Ghost / Poison
|#0092
|Shiny Gastly
|Ghost / Poison
|#0133
|Eevee
|Normal
|#0133
|Shiny Eevee
|Normal
|#0167
|Spinarak
|Bug / Poison
|#0167
|Shiny Spinarak
|Bug / Poison
|#0191
|Sunkern
|Grass
|#0191
|Shiny Sunkern
|Grass
|#0196
|Espeon
|Psychic
|#0197
|Umbreon
|Dark
|#0216
|Teddiursa
|Normal
|#0216
|Shiny Teddiursa
|Normal
|#0337
|Lunatone
|Rock / Psychic
|#0337
|Shiny Lunatone
|Rock / Psychic
|#0338
|Solrock
|Rock / Psychic
|#0338
|Shiny Solrock
|Rock / Psychic
|#0734
|Yungoos
|Normal
|#0734
|Shiny Yungoos
|Normal
|#0753
|Formantis
|Grass
|#0753
|Shiny Formantis
|Grass
|#0755
|Morelull
|Grass / Fairy
|#0755
|Shiny Morelull
|Grass / Fairy
Specific Egg Hatches
The special part about the Lustrous Odyssey event, Rockruff can be hatched from 2km and 7km eggs with a possibility of them being a Shiny Rockruff that you can evolve into a Shiny Lycanroc in Dusk Form.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0744
|Rockruff (2km/7km Egg)
|Rock
|#0744
|Shiny Rockruff (2km/7km Egg)
|Rock
New Pokemon in Event
With Rockruff being introduced to the game via the event, Lycanroc Dusk Form is also added to the game's Pokedex.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0745
|Lycanroc (Dusk Form)
|Rock
New Shiny Pokemon in Event
Alongside Lycanroc (Dusk Form), there will be a chance to get a Shiny Rockruff that evolves into a Shiny Lycanroc (Dusk Form).
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0745
|Shiny Lycanroc (Dusk Form)
|Rock
Event-Specific Raid Battles
What's great about Pokemon GO in-game events? You get the chance to battle and catch Shiny Pokemon via Raid Battles! For a limited time, Shiny Hisuian Growlithe, Shiny Rhyhorn, Shiny Sneasel, Shiny Rockruff, Shiny Lapras, Shiny Aerodactyl, Shiny Braviary, and Shiny Wyrdeer will appear in Raid Battles starting from January 6 to January 10, 2024. Make sure to use moves that are Super Effective against these Pokemon. Use Water moves when battling Shiny Hisuian Growlithe, Shiny Rhyhorn, Shiny Rockruff, and Shiny Aerodactyl, use Psychic moves when battling Shiny Sneasel, use Electric moves when battling Shiny Lapras and Shiny Braviary, and use Fighting moves when battling Shiny Wyrdeer.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|Rank
|Max CP at Capture
|#0058
|Shiny Hisuian Growlithe
|Fire / Rock
|☆
|Normal: 755
Boosted: 944
|#0111
|Shiny Rhyhorn
|Ground / Rock
|☆
|Normal: 943
Boosted: 1179
|#0215
|Shiny Sneasel
|Fighting / Poison
|☆
|Normal: 1172
Boosted: 1465
|#0744
|Shiny Rockruff
|Rock
|☆
|Normal: 543
Boosted: 679
|#0131
|Shiny Lapras
|Water / Ice
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1590
Boosted: 1988
|#0142
|Shiny Aerodactyl
|Rock / Flying
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1590
Boosted: 1988
|#0628
|Shiny Braviary
|Psychic / Flying
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1608
Boosted: 2010
|#0899
|Shiny Wyrdeer
|Normal / Psychic
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1561
Boosted: 1952
Event Item Boxes
Lastly, Event Item Boxes are up for grabs during Pokemon GO's latest event – Lustrous Odyssey. Make sure that you get these to maximize your progress in the game. The rewards Premium Battle Pass, Remote Raid Pass, and Super Incubator are great tools that you can use.
|Item
|Qty
|Pokemon GO Boost Box
|599 Coins
|Premium Battle Pass
|2
|Remote Raid Pass
|2
|Super Incubator
|2
For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon and Pokemon GO like this article on the Lustrous Odyssey event, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming!
Best of luck, Trainers!