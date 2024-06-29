We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for the 2024 Euro Championships as we continue our coverage through the knockout stage of the tournament. Two tough teams will meet as international powerhouse Portugal will take on the unlikely challengers from Slovenia for a chance to advance in the coveted contest. Check out our Euros odds series for our Portugal-Slovenia prediction and pick.

Portugal advances to the Round of 16 2-0-1 record and (+2) goal differential to take Group E during the initial rounds. With Cristiano Ronaldo possibly making his last Euro appearance, the time could be now or never for the Portugal team as they try to reach their ultimate goal. They come into this game as very heavy favorites over Slovenia.

Slovenia advanced to the Round of 16 following a 0-3-0 record and (+0) goal differential through the group stage. They made it to this point on account of England being one of the top-four teams during the tournament. While advancing seems unlikely, they'll have a massive chance to upset one of the favorites of the tournament and write their own underdog story.

2024 Euros Odds: Portugal-Slovenia Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Portugal to Qualify: -800

Slovenia to Qualify: +520

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Portugal 3-Way Moneyline: -290

Slovenia 3-Way Moneyline: +1000

Draw: +370

Over 2.5 goals: +100

Under 2.5 goals: -122

How to Watch Portugal vs. Slovenia

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Why Portugal Will Win

Portugal has had an impressive run through the opening group stage up until their 0-2 loss to Georgia in the final game. They were advancing anyway given the state of the rest of their group and they draw another favorable opponent here in Slovenia. Slovenia has yet to win a game, but they haven't lost either and the Portuguese could feel pressed if they aren't on their game in this one. Their best win came against Turkey with a 3-0 performance and effectively punching their ticket to the next stage.

It's easy to look at this team and only focus on Cristiano Ronaldo as their star player, but Rafael Leao has been tremendous for this team on the left-side wing. He's very shifty in losing his defender and he's been doing a great job of getting the ball into the box. This team is riddled with players from major leagues all around the world and they'll certainly have the upper hand with their speed and ball movement throughout this one. Portugal has also done a tremendous job of possessing the ball and keeping the action on their opponent's side of the field.

Why Slovenia Will Win

Slovenia has bent throughout this tournament, but they have yet to be broken after posting three draws through the Group Stage of action. Their most impressive performance came against top-four England as they managed to punch their ticket with another draw as their counterparts locked in a top spot for the next round. While their offense has not been anything special, their defense has done great work in limiting chances for teams and stepping in front of scoring opportunities. Their goalkeeper Jan Oblak has only let up two goals while saving nine total shots. What's even more impressive is that Slovenia has only allowed opponents single-digit shots on goal up to this point.

Slovenia had a sloppy game in terms of their defensive efforts last game with a number of bookings and fouls, so they'll need to clean that part of their game up if they want to stay alive against Portugal. Still, their defense is very quick in storming to the ball and causing disruption in rhythm, something that could benefit them against a Portugal team that loves to set the ball up.

Final Portugal-Slovenia Prediction & Pick

As the Round of 16 approaches, teams will begin kicking their efforts into high-gear as every game matters to this point. With Cristiano Ronaldo's clock ticking, Portugal wants to make the most of this squad and put together a deep run. They have an advantageous matchup against a Slovenia team who has scored just two goals throughout the tournament thus far.

Ultimately, I think the ball movement and passing of this Portugal team will be too much for Slovenia to handle for 90 minutes. I expect a strong effort from Slovenia in the first half, but the eventual pressure of Portugal will break through for the lone goal they need to advance to the next round. I like Portugal to win this one 1-0.

Final Portugal-Slovenia Prediction & Pick: Portugal 3-Way Moneyline (-290); Under 2.5 goals (-122)