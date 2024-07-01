Welcome to 2024, where the Washington Commanders’ roster manipulation is infinitely more interesting than at any time in the finally-over Ron Rivera era.

Under new general manager Adam Peters and new head coach Dan Quinn, finding three cut candidates ahead of NFL training camp is a little less cut and dried. First, this is Peters’ first rodeo with Quinn, so how they work together remains to be seen.

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, quarterback Jeff Driskel, and defensive lineman Benning Potoa’e are three likely candidates to be cut.

Peters has already put together a reasonable roster, although the Commanders aren’t getting much love in the preseason NFL power rankings — at least not from sharpfootballanalysis.com. They’re slotted at No. 28.

It’s interesting to see their company. The Raiders stand at No. 27, Patriots at No. 29, Giants at No. 30, and Broncos at No. 31. That’s a total of 19 Super Bowl titles. It shows what can happen when teams continually draft poorly, and organizations are weakly managed from sideline to front office.

Peters will be in the spotlight when he drops the NFL axe on several players this summer.

Will Jeff Driskel earn emergency QB status?

On a roster with Jayden Daniels, players like Marcus Mariota and Driskel are the least popular guys in the house. The only way they play is through injury, or epic failure by Daniels. And nobody in Washington would be happy about that.

To call Driskel a journeyman would be spot-on dialogue. He started his career with Cincinnati in 2018. The next year he played for the Lions. In 2020, Denver came calling. He didn’t have a home in 2021, but landed in Houston for the 2022 season. And last year, he suited up for the Browns.

Yuk.

But this is more about Sam Hartman than Driskel. Hartman has something to like. His arm is strong enough to make NFL throws, and his ball placement caught Peters’ eyes. And according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Hartman received a $20,000 signing bonus and $225,000 fully guaranteed.

There’s new-tire potential with Hartman. With Driskel, there’s retread.

Why Commanders CB Tariq Castro-Fields is on the chopping block

The good news for Castro-Fields is the Commanders are not strong at the cornerback position. Washington made what appears to be a terrible first-round pick in 2023, grabbing slender sensation Emmanuel Forbes Jr. out of Mississippi State.

But here’s the thing. Forbes is listed as the starter on the Commanders’ depth chart. That means opportunities abound for Castro-Fields to prove he belongs. However, the 2022 sixth-round pick hasn’t shown much so far — seeing action mainly on special teams.

Castro-Fields has the speed to make it in the NFL, clocking 4.38 in the 40 at the combine. But straight-ahead speed as a sole major attribute doesn’t work against NFL receivers.

However, Castro-Fields enters training camp ahead of Chigozie Anusiem and Noah Igbinoghene on the depth chart. And he’s on even footing with James Pierre. But it sill looks like he’s the odd man out.

DL Benning Potoa'e a longshot to avoid the cut

Managing to hang around hasn’t been a problem for the 6-foot-3, 290-pounder. But that could change in 2024 for Potoa’e.

The fourth-year veteran looks to be the odd man out. He’s buried on the depth chart behind starters Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, and backups Jer’Zhan Newton and Phidarian Mathis. Also in front of him are John Ridgeway III, Haggai Ndubuisi, and possibly Norell Pollard. That’s a sea of bodies to navigate when the waters start draining on cut day.

Potoa’e has suited up only three times in two years with the Commanders, bouncing between the active roster and practice squad. Making enough of an impact to stay in the forefront of the coaches’ minds hasn’t happened.

Of course, this year’s coaching staff is all new. New defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. came over from Dallas, and Potoa’e will get every opportunity to prove the previous staff didn’t know beans about the defensive line. It’s an unlikely sell, but it’s pretty much all Potoa'e has to bank on in his quest to avoid the chopping block.