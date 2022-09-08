PS5 hardware upgrade brings a few improvements

The latest version of the PS5 appeared to have a few hardware upgrades. Thanks to these upgrades, the console saw improvements in various areas of its performance. Read on to learn more about what they changed, and what improvements they brought about.

In his latest YouTube video, tech YouTuber Austin Evans took apart the latest model of the PS5 and compared it to its predecessors. The new model, the PS5 CFI-1202B model, has three distinct differences from the CFI-1100 model. It’s important to note that when it comes to model numbers, only the two numbers in the beginning matter. The 1202B model is pretty much the same as other models in the 1200 series of models.

PS5 hardware upgrade

For starters, the motherboard of the CFI-1200 model was smaller compared to the 1000 launch model and the 1100 model. They mentioned in the video that it was around two inches shorter than its predecessors. This allowed the hardware engineers of the PS5 to move parts around, which is something that is very much noticeable in the next change.

The second big change to the latest model was that the heat sink was changed. For those not in the know, the heat sink is responsible for absorbing the heat produced by the PS5 during its operation. This is then dissipated by the fan. When they compared the heat fans for the three models, they noticed that the heat sink was smaller, and even had additional copper pipes to help in dissipating the heat. One qualm that Evans had was that the new heat sink now covered CMOS battery. This makes replacement of the part more difficult should the need arise.

One minor change that they noticed was that the SSD enclosure was slightly changed.

PS5 overall performance upgrade

Evans tested out the performance of the three consoles and noted that the latest model had less power consumption. The 1200 model clocked in at 201W, compared to the 1000’s 218W and the 1100’s 229W reading. The noise produced by the three consoles was roughly the same when it was measured. In terms of temperature, the latest model actually produced more heat compared to the other two. However, Evans noted that since the heat was dispersed over a larger area, it was preferable. It’s also important to note that the 1200 model was 200 grams, or around 0.5 pounds, lighter compared to the 1100 model. This makes it a whole 500g, or 1.1lbs lighter than the 1000 model.

An interesting thing to note with this upgrade was that at around the same time, the price of the PS5 increased in various countries. Whether this change in price was brought about by this hardware upgrade or not is subject to debate.

