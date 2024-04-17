Good luck to anyone who attempts to pry a Spider-Man 4 production update from former Sony exec Amy Pascal. It's uncertain when the Zendaya and Tom Holland-led MCU sequel will roll into production.
Appearing on the red carpet for Challengers, Pascal was asked about a production commencement date for their upcoming MCU film.
“I'm not telling you,” Pascal quickly told Variety.
"Spider-Man" producer Amy Pascal on when the next movie with Zendaya and Tom Holland will start shooting: "I'm not telling you." pic.twitter.com/tA4uJv91L4
— Variety (@Variety) April 17, 2024
The interviewer then jokingly insists she can confide in him. “I can tell you, for Variety? I'm gonna announce it?” she jokingly quips before walking off.
So, it's likely that Pascal Pictures, Sony, and Marvel Studios have a production commencement in mind. But as Pascal noted, she isn't going to drop it at a red carpet event.
Amy Pascal was a part of Sony from 2006-15. She served as the Co-Chairperson of SPE and Chairperson of the Motion Pictures Group of the company. Since exiting the company, Pascal created her own company, Pascal Pictures, which has produced several Sony projects including Ghostbusters, Little Women, the Venom series, and the MCU Spider-Man series. She is also a producer of the Spider-Verse franchise.
What is Spider-Man 4?
Spider-Man 4 is the fourth Holland-led film in the MCU. He was originally introduced into the franchise in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, being recruited by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in his fight against Captain America (Chris Evans).
This led to Holland's inaugural solo film, Homecoming. It was a huge hit, grossing over $880 million at the box office. His second film, Far From Home, made over $1.1 billion at the box office. However, the third film in the trilogy, No Way Home, made over $1.9 billion at the box office and remains the highest-grossing Spider-Man film ever.
The MCU Spider-Man trilogy was led by Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. No Way Home disconnected Holland's Peter Parker from MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Batalon). It's unclear if Batalon will return, but Zendaya is seemingly coming back for the fourth film.
That is partially due to her being one of the biggest stars in the world. Zendaya got her start starring in Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover for Disney Channel. Despite her jump to the big screen, another one of her signature roles came in HBO's series, Euphoria. She plays Rue Bennett in the series.
On the big screen, Zendaya's first major role was in Spider-Man: Homecoming. She would go on to star in The Greatest Showman, Malcolm and Marie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the Dune franchise. Her most recent starring role is in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.
Tom Holland gained notoriety for his performance in Billy Elliot the Musical. His MCU role then gave him his biggest role to date. Holland has also starred in The Lost City of Z, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, and Uncharted. He has also made his way to the small screen, starring in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room with Amanda Seyfried.
In 2024, Holland will return to his theater roots after starring in West End's Billy Elliot the Musical. He will star in a West End production of Romeo and Juliet. The production will transfer to Broadway after its West End run.