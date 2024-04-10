Dan Hurley made history by becoming the eighth coach in college basketball history to guide a team to consecutive national championships. This milestone was achieved as UConn basketball secured a 75-60 victory over Zach Edey and the Purdue basketball team on Monday.
Even in defeat, two-time national college Player of the Year Zach Edey had a monster performance. The Boilermakers' star recorded 37 points, ten rebounds, and two blocks, shooting 15-25 from the field and 7-10 from the free-throw line.
Zach Edey the giant
The Huskies head coach Hurley made a humorous analogy about Edey on The Pat McAfee Show, likening him to a giant from Game of Thrones.
“I was on the refs. I was on their a**, man, but the dude, he's a giant, man. He's a Game of Thrones giant out there and it's like, there's this three-seconds rule that they seem to ignore a lot with him and then, you know, he's very physical, and then, you know, they're calling touch fouls.” Hurley said.
Edey showcased his prowess as a back-to-the-basket center, a rarity in modern basketball. If Purdue had emerged victorious, Edey would have been the first 7-foot national champion to maintain a 20-point average since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1969. Remarkably, both players scored 37 points in their respective final college games.
“So, it brought me back to the Big East Tournament at [Madison Square Garden], I was out of my mind during that game. There was a short guy with a red blazer that I was sparring with during the game. And I was on a 12 last night and I was on a 12 at MSG. I was a wild man last night, full admission.”
A classic big in Zach Edey in today’s modern NBA
Despite some fans critiquing Edey's style, a rising number of analysts see potential for him in the NBA, adapting well to the modern game. Jay Bilas, an ESPN broadcaster and former college standout, is among those who anticipate a prosperous and enduring NBA journey for Edey.
Bilas expressed confidence in Edey's NBA prospects, foreseeing a lengthy career for him if he maintains good health.
He’s the most impactful player on the college level. And I think not only is there a place for him in the NBA, there’s a significant place.
Now the entire game has changed, no NBA team is going to turn into a low-post-centric offense. It’s still going to be an analytical game about the 3-point line and attacking the rim, but to have a player like that on your team, he’s going to play a long time.
Dan Hurley’s way
Dan Hurley and UConn basketball clinched their second consecutive national title, overcoming Edey's impressive performance. The victory marked the culmination of a remarkable season for UConn, ending with a record of 37-3 and titles in the Big East regular season, tournament, and NCAA championship.
Dan Hurley has been at the pinnacle of college basketball for the last two seasons, guiding the UConn Huskies to consecutive national championships. He recently discussed his recruiting philosophy, offering insights into his approach before the national title game via the UConn Huskies YouTube channel.
“Obviously, there's a baseline you need, in terms of size, athletic ability, just ability with the basketball to do things, but we really hold out to get our type of people. The staff continuity, we've made it so good … so I've been able to keep my staff intact by making sure they're taken care of that way,” the UConn tactician emphasized.
“We don't kiss the kids a** during the recruiting. We don't kiss it while they're on campus. We bring tremendous value to our players because we're old school and we push them to get better and to become better people and we teach them how to become successful.”
Hurley's recruitment strategy paid off handsomely for UConn, evidenced by their second consecutive national championship win. This achievement is remarkable given the significant turnover in their roster, losing three starters to the 2023 NBA draft and two key players to graduation and transfers.