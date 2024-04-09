The UConn basketball program just flexed its muscles on the biggest stage once again. For the final time in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, UConn won by double digits against Purdue in the National Championship Game. The Huskies won the game by a score of 75-60.
UConn not only repeats as national champions but winning another game by double digits shows how good they are. Last year, UConn won each game in March Madness by 13 or more, and this year was the same.
After the game, fans were left in complete awes by the pure dominance the UConn basketball program displayed for the second year in a row. Here are some reactions.
“A reminder: Dan Hurley lost multiple NBA players and five of his top eight scorers from a national championship team. In today's portal times, it feels impossible to not skip a beat. UConn somehow managed to accelerate to form an all-time dominant season.”–John Fanta
“Dan Hurley deserves every accolade he gets. Yes, he’s a maniac but in the best possibly way. Terrific roster-builder, game-planner, motivator. These back-to-back national champions are special teams.”–Nicole Auerbach
“We are done here. UConn simply REFUSES to search for a competitive game. All-time team.”–Matt Norlander
“This UConn squad is on its way to being in the company of some of the best teams in the history of the sport. It's not about future NBA careers or all-time individuals, it's about the way they've dominated the competition over the last two years. Not many parallels in history.”–Seth Davis
Ray Allen joins those enjoying UConn's win
Ray Allen, a former UConn star, was loving every second of it as well in Phoenix.
The Huskies are closing in and Ray Allen is feeling it 🐺#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/epzZRbJBfp
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024
Ray Allen 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hUlO2TVGuH
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 9, 2024
College basketball analyst John Fanta had even more things to say about UConn's win: “It just amazes me that UConn somehow managed to be even more dominant this season. Last year, I remember thinking it was the most dominant run since 2018 Villanova. To have zero complacency is wild. Dan Hurley is 51 years young. He is the absolute face of college basketball.”
To make things even more impressive, Pete Thamel of ESPN had some eye-popping stats.
‘UConn states a case for one of the best two-year runs in NCAA history, beating Purdue 75-60
*Average margin of victory in the 2024 NCAA tournament is 23.3 points over six games.
*UConn's average margin of victory in the 2023 NCAA tournament was 20 points over the six games.'
And here's another from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: ‘That's an all-time college basketball team. The biggest point differential in Tournament history. Back-to-Back. 37-3. Every Tourney win by 14+. 2023-24 UConn is just an absurdly good basketball team.'
The Huskies repeat as national champions and enter into college basketball history.