The UConn basketball team has won back-to-back national titles and they should once again be a potential threat to cut down the nest in the 2024-2025 season. Things got even better for Dan Hurley's program recently with the addition of former Indiana commit Liam McNeeley. Now, they have added Saint Mary's transfer Aidan Mahaney, per a report from Jeff Borzello and Jonathan Givony of ESPN.
‘BREAKING: Saint Mary’s transfer Aidan Mahaney has committed to UConn, he told me and @DraftExpress. One of the best guards in the portal. Two-time first-team All-WCC selection averaged 13.9 PPG and shot 37.5% from 3 over two seasons. Visited UK, Creighton and UVA.'
Mahaney was one of the top names left in the portal, and this adds a ton of talent to a loaded UConn basketball roster searching for that treasured threepeat next season.
Here's some of what Mahaney said about the move to UConn, per Borzello:
“The coaching staff doesn't rebuild at UConn, they reload. There is no tip-toeing around the fact that the program is going for it all again … One game at a time, obviously, but the goals at UConn are set the moment you walk into the facilities. National champs.”
That's spot on as Dan Hurley and the UConn basketball team have won two straight NCAA Tournament titles with their eyes on a third. Adding in pieces such as McNeeley and Mahaney, even with a flurry of NBA Draft departures (such as Donovan Clingan) has UConn trending up for next season.
What Aidan Mahaney brings to UConn
Mahaney entered the transfer portal and instantly became a favorite for a number of programs. He took visits at all of Kentucky, Creighton, Virginia, and UConn. He was the leading scorer for a top-25 Saint Mary's team this past year, averaging 13.7 PPG with 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 34 percent from three. The sophomore guard played north of 32 minutes per, including 40 minutes in the WCC title game against Gonzaga and 40 against Grand Canyon in the Round of 64 loss.
Mahaney was also named to WCC 1st-team last season, so there is a lot to like about what he brings to the table. The biggest question here will be how he transitions from WCC play to Big East play, but having a loaded team around him should help ease some of the pressure.
The UConn basketball program has been active after winning the title, and Hurley even posted a hilarious photo detailing the transfer portal frenzy. They also added Michigan transfer Tarris Reed, and a potential roster that includes players such as Hassan Diarra, Alex Karaban, Samson Johnson, Solo Ball, Jaylin Stewart, and the others with McNeeley, Mahaney, and Reed have UConn as an early favorite to bring home another national title.