The Las Vegas Raiders were a tale of two teams in 2023. Once head coach Josh McDaniels was fired after another mediocre 3-5 start and linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was named the interim coach, they were one of the more surprising teams in the league. Under Pierce's direction, the Raiders went 5-4 to finish 8-9, most notably obliterating their AFC West division-rival Los Angeles Chargers 63-21 in a game touchdowns came early, easy and often.
Clearly, the team was galvanized playing under Pierce, who was named Las Vegas' full-time head coach in January. He has superstar talent to work with in players like wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby, but the rest of the roster is filled with many questions to be answered. The Raiders lost star running back Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers in free agency, though signed former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins as well as popular former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew, who's coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance.
These recent roster moves are surprising given the inconsistency of Las Vegas' total depth chart. But with possession of the 13th pick in this upcoming draft, many are curious to see if the Raiders remain in that specific draft position, trade up or trade out and make another acquisition. In a division with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs but uncertainty elsewhere, they need to proverbially knock this offseason out of the park.
With free agency getting off to an explosive start in just the first two days alone, here are two free agents the Raiders need to avoid signing by any means necessary ahead of 2024.
Jalen Guyton, WR
After finishing a lackluster 23rd in passing yards, the Raiders are in the market for a fourth receiver to pair next to Adams and Jakobi Myers. Former Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow is two seasons removed from his only 1,000-yard season and has struggled with injuries and consistency since receiving a two-year, $32 million contract. He is most likely a cap casualty this year. Former rookie third-rounder Tre Tucker is a threat in the deep passing game, but is still developing as a route runner.
Someone recently linked to the Raiders is a player who has great familiarity playing against them, veteran wide receiver Jalen Guyton. Adding the former Los Angeles Chargers pass-catcher is a move that makes sense both on-paper and in a complementary on-field role. However, Guyton is an injury risk, having played just 11 games in the last two seasons. Most importantly, Guyton's skillset largely overlaps with Tucker's despite him providing more height (6'1 vs. 5'9) as a vertical deep threat when the Raiders could use more of a big, strong-handed possession WR at the position.
Jamal Adams, S/LB
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Being a big name doesn't warrant you anything in the NFL. Former first-round pick and three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams went from being one of the league's brightest young defensive stars to an injury-riddled hybrid box safety who's largely a liability in coverage.
The Seattle Seahawks released Adams on March 5th after famously acquiring him in the 2019 offseason from the New York Jets. Following successful first season with the Seahawks, they infamously rewarded him with the then highest-paid contract to a safety in NFL history. Adams' play fell off a cliff from there, health problems contributing to why his four-year, $72 million contract is regarded as one of the worst major acquisitions of the 2020s.
Adams' best asset at this stage is his pass-rushing ability. For a Raiders team ranked 20th defending the run, perhaps he could have some value with his physicality in a sub-package run-stopping role. But given what he might be expecting financially, the reward isn't worth the risk. Adams' regressing coverage ability, to the extent it even still exists, makes him too big a liability for Las Vegas. to chase in free agency.