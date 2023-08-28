The Los Angeles Chargers are close to getting back another reliable weapon for Justin Herbert. Fifth-year wide receiver Jalen Guyton will begin the season on the PUP list, meaning he'll miss the first four games of the year, but he'll be able to practice after two games, according to Ian Rapoport.

Guyton missed the rest of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Week 3. He had two catches for 64 yards last year after combining to have nearly 1,000 in 2020 and 2021. In that span, in which Guyton missed one game, he caught 59 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Chargers faired well without Guyton last year, finishing with the third-best passing offense in the league. LA values Guyton enough to give him another shot once he's healed from the injury.

Guyton is slated to be the fourth or fifth wide receiver on the roster with the addition of first-round rookie Quentin Johnston. Joshua Palmer is currently fourth but could be dethroned by Guyton upon the latter's return. It is hard to see a scenario in which Guyton is anything more than that barring an injury to Johnston, Keenan Allen or Mike Williams.

The Chargers have put together one of if not the best wide receiver core in the NFL. That's a big reason why they don’t have to rush Jalen Guyton back and can make sure he is 100% healthy before deploying him in their lethal offense. The Chargers start their season at home against the Miami Dolphins in what is sure to be an offensive shootout.