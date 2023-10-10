The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium as Jimmy Garoppolo did his best to rally the troops. Garoppolo previously received advice from legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and did his best to channel his inner Brady on Monday.

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams shared his true thoughts on his trade from the Packers. Adams also shared a heartfelt moment with former Packers Coach Matt LaFleur, who helped shape his career in many ways.

Prior to the game in ‘Sin City,' Garoppolo did his best to rally the troops, both inside and outside of the stands, with a pregame hype man routine straight out of Brady's playbook.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO TRYING TO DO TOM BRADY’S “LETS F—KING GO!!” 👀pic.twitter.com/EgOHIjetkq — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 10, 2023

Some fans were complimentary while others took the opportunity to roast Brady.

Even senior citizen Brady did it betterpic.twitter.com/0ocauNX4yX — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) October 10, 2023

“The only thing Jimmy G learned from Brady is “Let's F—ing go,” another fan added.

The Raiders drove into Green Bay territory early in the second quarter. Garoppolo threw six passes and completed five of them for 66 yards, seemingly on schedule for returning to his best version with the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area.

The Raiders also got 39 yards receiving from former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, a second round pick, on two catches. Mayer's size and skill were on full display as Adams, Garoppolo and the Raiders did their best to keep pace with Jordan Love and the Packers, down three in the early going.

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders also had 16 yards rushing from Josh Jacobs in the early going, on a day when McDaniels' coaching acumen was strongly questioned.