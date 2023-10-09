Davante Adams broke out as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, and he opened up on if his move to the Las Vegas Raiders has been what he envisioned before his first game against the Packers tonight.

“I didn't really have any expectations,” Davante Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “But it's not what I wanted, for sure. Obviously, I wanted to come here and have a big impact, continue to play at a high level and win games. And a lot of those things have happened — just not the winning part. But I've just got to continue to do more and keep demanding greatness and consistency for my teammates.”

Adams took a risk leaving a Packers team that was consistently competitive for a Raiders team that was unproven and in a strong division.

“It's a gamble sometimes. You never really know,” Adams said, via Gutierrez.

Adams is still viewed as one of the best receivers in the league, despite not being able to win.

The Raiders under Josh McDaniels moved off of Derek Carr and brought in Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. Adams played with Derek Carr at Fresno State, and it was viewed as part of the reason he came to the Raiders. However, Adams remained committed to the Raiders after Jimmy Garoppolo came in.

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders are able to be competitive as the season goes along and if the new pieces added to the team get acclimated.