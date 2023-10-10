The Las Vegas Raiders were set to take on the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football with a big point to prove. The Raiders are 1-3 in the AFC West and in danger of falling out of contention in the division.

The Packers meanwhile dropped a home game to the Detroit Lions last weekend and now find themselves in danger of suffering the same fate.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams' status for the game was revealed shortly before kickoff. The Raiders were rumored to be eyeing the trade market yesterday after news of Chandler Jones' release made the rounds.

Prior to the game a heartfelt moment unfolded in Las Vegas that will have fans of both the Packers and Raiders talking for quite some time. Adams met with Coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers and the result was spellbinding.

Davante Adams and his former coach Matt LaFleur 🤝 🍿: MNF | #GBvLV | 8:15 ET

📺: ABC | ESPN pic.twitter.com/NHXByWlPTG — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2023

“The amount of respect here is beautiful,” one fan said in response to the video footage being shared.

“He misses having a good coach,” another fan said in response to the video while taking a dig at Josh McDaniels, the coach of the Raiders.

“This is the beauty of the game I always said football is the one sport that can unite fans together,” another fan added.

The Packers had the ball early in the first quarter with oft-maligned running back AJ Dillon carrying three times for 11 yards. The Packers are 2-2 and hoping to keep pace with the Lions, who beat the Carolina Panthers at home on Saturday.

Adams helped to get the chains moving early with a first quarter catch.