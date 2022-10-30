Davante Adams’ updated status for Week 8 vs. Saints will please Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a critical time in their season. They currently have a 2-4 record heading into Week 8 of the NFL. The result of their next game may as well decide their fate this season. If Las Vegas loses to the New Orleans Saints this week… their season may as well be over.

With that in mind, it’s imperative for the Raiders to have all hands on deck for their Week 8 game. That includes Davante Adams, whose status was listed as questionable due to an illness he was dealing with recently. Thankfully for Derek Carr and the team, Adams has recovered and is expected to play against the Saints. (via Ian Rapoport)

“#Raiders WR Davante Adams, listed as questionable after being a flu-like illness all week, is expected to play, source said. He felt better towards the end of the week.”

Despite the losing record, the Raiders have been in position to win every single game this season. Davante Adams has balled out for them in his debut season in Vegas. However… the breaks of the game just haven’t gone their way over the last few weeks. A win over the Houston Texans a few weeks ago will hopefully turn their fortunes around this season.

The Raiders will face another struggling team in the Saints for their Week 8 clash. New Orleans has also been struggling all season long, despite some stretches of good play from them. A convincing win for Las Vegas here would be a great confidence boost for this team ahead of the mid-way point of the year.