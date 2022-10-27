Davante Adams gets surprise injury update, but there’s a catch

The Las Vegas Raiders have a long way to go if they want to contend for a playoff spot in the AFC this season, and having a healthy Davante Adams is an important step.

Not seeing #Raiders WR Davante Adams for a second day in a row. Adams, among others, was listed with an ‘illness’ yesterday. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/1qXtZE014K — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) October 27, 2022

The talented wide receiver missed practice for the second consecutive day, and illness was listed as the reason for his absence Wednesday. A further report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero indicated that a nasty case of the flu was the primary reason for his time away from the practice field.

Insiders report that Adams is expected to be in the lineup when the Raiders go to New Orleans Sunday.

Adams is the Raiders’ leading receiver, having caught 37 passes for 509 yards and 5 touchdowns. Adams has been targeted 63 times by Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr.

The Raiders were expected to battle the Kansas City Chiefs and possibly the Los Angeles Chargers for the AFC West title. However, they have dropped four of their first six games and they trail the first Chiefs by 2 1/2 games. The Raiders lead the last-place Denver Broncos by just 1/2 game.

The Raiders passing game was expected to be among the dominant units in the league. However, they have not lived up to expectations at this point, as they are averaging 238.7 passing yards per game, 24.0 yards fewer than their opponents. The Raiders also have just 9 passing touchdowns, compared to 13 by the opposition.

Adams and Carr were college teammates at Fresno State, and the thought was that their history together would pay immediate dividends. Davante Adams earned Pro Bowl honors five times with the Green Bay Packers and is coming off a season in which he caught 123-1,553-11 for his former team.