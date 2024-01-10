As the Raiders figure out their plan with Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas doesn't want to lose their talented defensive coordinator.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a crucial decision on whether to keep Antonio Pierce as their official head coach. Until that decision is made, the Raiders are looking to keep the coaching staff under him together.

At least one team reached out to the Raiders requesting to interview Patrick Graham for defensive coordinator. However, Las Vegas blocked the request. Whoever lands the head coaching job, the Raiders want to give them an opportunity to retain any coach currently on staff that they choose, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

If Pierce were to land the job, he already has plenty of experience with Graham. As the Raiders look to jump back into contention, Las Vegas would likely want some continuity between their coaches.

Graham just finished his second year as the Raiders defensive coordinator. Las Vegas finished 15th in the league, allowing 330.9 yards per game. It was a major improvement from his first year in Vegas, where the Raiders ranked 28th in the league by allowing 365.6 YPG.

Beyond just his work with the Raiders, Graham has ample experience in the NFL. He has served as the defensive coordinator of both the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins. He was New York's assistant head coach from 2020-21. Graham is still getting head coach buzz now, with the Los Angeles Chargers requesting an interview.

But until the dust settles in their own head coaching search, the Raiders are planning to hold onto Patrick Graham. For Antonio Pierce or any head coach that comes in, Vegas wants to give them the option to keep Graham on as their DC.