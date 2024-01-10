The Las Vegas Raiders' latest head coaching update includes Antonio Pierce, Jim Harbaugh, and Bill Belichick.

Who will be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders?

Antonio Pierce, who took over as interim head coach in 2023, is a candidate. Las Vegas has also been linked to Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh. According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN, Pierce and Harbaugh are the leading candidates for the job.

“I wonder about the Raiders as a potential Belichick spot, just because of team owner Mark Davis' reputation for wanting a star-caliber coach, but I think Harbaugh is more likely if Davis goes that route. Pierce definitely has a shot to keep the job long-term (especially if Harbaugh ends up elsewhere),” Graziano reported.

This isn't the first time the Raiders have been mentioned as a landing destination for Harbaugh, who is fresh off a national championship with Michigan football. There isn't any guarantee that Harbaugh will leave Michigan. If he does, however, Harbaugh is expected to draw interest from most teams with a head coaching opening.

He previously coached in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. Harbaugh has found success in both the NFL and college level.

Pierce will be considered as well. The Raiders players are already familiar with Pierce and he seemingly earned the respect of the locker room this past season.

Belichick is also an interesting candidate. He is still with the New England Patriots as of this story's writing, but speculation from many experts around the NFL world suggests New England may opt to move on. If they do, the Raiders could make sense as a destination for Belichick.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Raiders' head coaching search as they are made available.