Maxx Crosby is clearly looking to put the Raiders' mediocrity in the rearview mirror.

There remains plenty of uncertainty within the Las Vegas Raiders organization. After finishing with an 8-9 record, falling short of the postseason in the process, the Raiders are now looking for a new head coach, a new general manager, and a search for a new defensive coordinator could soon join that to-do list. Nonetheless, one thing's for sure: the Raiders are fed-up with the team's mediocrity, with edge rusher Maxx Crosby vowing better results for the team next season.

In the aftermath of the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos that at least allows them to end the season on a high note, Crosby revealed what his biggest desire is for the team and how he is preparing himself to contribute to that end to the best of his ability.

“I've been here five years, I've made the playoffs one time. I want to be in the playoffs consistently. I want to be in the biggest games. I'm going to keep doing what I do. I'm going to keep finding ways to improve every single day… I'm going to be better next year,” Crosby said, per Mark Anderson of AP via USA Today.

Indeed, the Raiders have been treading water in Maxx Crosby's five seasons with the team. They peaked in 2021 with him in town, finishing with a 10-7 record and making the NFL Wild Card Round, but they exited the playoffs in demoralizing fashion against a Cincinnati Bengals team that made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

It'll be a scary thought to ponder about how much better Crosby can be for a much-improved Raiders defense. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who has interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers' head coaching vacancy, was able to usher in a turnaround on that end of the field, improving by 17 places in terms of points allowed per game in the NFL.

The Raiders, however, will have to sort out a few of the team's vacancies in some of the most important positions before they can realistically improve upon last year's effort. But Maxx Crosby's statement shows that they have no intention of being the same old blah team come September.