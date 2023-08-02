The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time in handling the Josh Jacobs contract holdout situation.

“The Raiders worked out free agent running backs Rex Burkhead and Damien Williams,” ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Burkhead enters his 11th NFL season. He has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans.

Burkhead has amassed 1,908 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 488 carries since 2013. He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots after they beat the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

On the other hand, the 31-year-old Williams is a 10-year veteran who has played for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, and Atlanta Falcons.

Williams has racked up 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground on 336 carries since 2014. He, too, has a Super Bowl ring. He earned it after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

REPORT: @Raiders bring in RB's Rex Burkhead and Damien Williams for a workout

Whether the Raiders go with Burkhead or Williams, they get two battle-tested veterans who will help them in critical short-yardage situations. Both of them are also reliable pass-catching running backs.

When will the Josh Jacobs contract holdout end?

Discussions between Josh Jacobs and the Raiders have reached a standstill as of this writing. Jacobs, who hasn't reported to training camp, has yet to sign his $10.091 million franchise tag. He also rejected a contract extension from the Raiders worth $12 million per season.

Fortunately, the Raiders are willing to negotiate further while Jacobs is holding out for a better deal. The 25-year-old Jacobs, a two-time Pro Bowler, racked up a league-best 1,653 rushing yards in the 2022 NFL season. He also had 12 touchdowns while appearing in all 17 games for Las Vegas.

The Raiders have made just two postseason appearances in the past 20 years. If they are going to fare well in the post-Derek Carr era, they must make Josh Jacobs a part of their long-term future.

With that, fans of the Silver and Black hope Josh Jacobs' contract holdout will end soon.