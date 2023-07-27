Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders failed to reach a long-term deal last week. The 25-year-old running back is under a franchise tag and will earn $10,091,000 this season, but he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Jacobs has not reported to the Raiders' training camp and will earn his salary as long as he is ready to play by Week 1. He fired some cryptic shots at the Raiders in two tweets Thursday:

Common sense not too common clearly… — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 27, 2023

Use your context clues — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 27, 2023

The Raiders chose not to secure Jacobs, who in the final year of his initial contract led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653), for the future. He and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley failed to get deals despite their production.

Running backs are viewed less likely to earn long-term deals since they can get injured more easily. According to Spotrac, the average salary for an NFL running back is $1,81 million, which is less than the average for a kicker ($2.26 million).

Jacobs is certainly deserving of a big payday. If he produces at a high level in 2023, Jacobs will likely earn a deal he is looking for.

Josh Jacobs, who was selected with the No. 24 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders, has twice been named a Pro Bowl player. He earned first-team All-Pro honors this past season.

Jacobs has exceeded 1,000 yards rushing in three of his four NFL seasons. This past season, he also had his best year as a receiver, catching 53 passes for 400 yards.

Las Vegas has its first preseason game Aug. 13 versus the San Francisco 49ers. Its first regular-season game is Sept. 10 versus the Denver Broncos.