There is still hope that running back Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders will finally see each other in the eye and be on the same page just before the 2023 NFL regular season.

Although Jacobs has yet to sign the franchise tag used on him by the Raiders and also reportedly rejected a multi-year offer from Las Vegas, the club is still open for further discussions with the 2022 NFL season rushing champion, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“My understanding is, the #Raiders are open to restarting talks with RB Josh Jacobs, with the hopes of getting him to rejoin the team, which still remains the goal for the organization,” Anderson wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Josh Jacobs has yet to report to Raiders training camp, and it doesn't appear that he will show up soon, as he continues to make a strong stance against signing for anything less than what he desires.

Still left untouched on the table is the Raiders' $10.091 million franchise tag on Jacobs. The Raiders also extended a 12 million per year deal to the former Alabama Crimson Tide star running back, but that was declined by Jacobs.

There is no denying that Jacobs is an integral part of the Raiders, who still hope that he will be with the team by the time Week 1 of the upcoming season rolls around. In 2022, Jacobs paced the entire NFL with 1,653 rushing yards to go with 12 touchdowns through 17 games played.

In any case, it will be intriguing to see the outcome of any future talks (if any) between Jacobs and the Raiders.