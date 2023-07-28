The Las Vegas Raiders training camp is currently underway and Josh Jacobs is holding out due to the two parties inability to come to terms on a contract extension. Rumors surfacing around the NFL are now indicating the amount that the Raiders reportedly offered Jacobs, reports NFL insider Mike Garafolo on The Rich Eisen Show.

“My understanding is that Josh Jacobs got an offer from the Raiders around $12 million per year.”

It sounds like Josh Jacobs ultimately decided that the $12 million offer wasn't enough from the Raiders and led him to his current holdout. The rest of the Raiders training camp and offseason in general will be very intriguing to watch in seeing what happens in terms of the future between Jacobs and the Las Vegas organization.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Josh Jacobs is one of many running backs who are currently frustrated with the market surrounding their position. Saquon Barkley was one of these running backs, although he surprisingly signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants before training camp began and avoided a holdout.

With or without Jacobs, the Raiders have an interesting season ahead of them with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm. There is no doubt that Garoppolo would like to have Jacobs alongside him in the backfield, but it looks like he will have to make do without him for now. Regardless, Garoppolo should have Davante Adams out wide, so at least he will have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL to throw to.

Stay tuned for any more updates regarding the contract saga between the Raiders and Josh Jacobs. If most rumors around the NFL that are surfacing turn out to be true, Jacobs' holdout could last quite some time.