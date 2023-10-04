Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is catching heat from frustrated Raiders fans, who are now beginning to call the team's front office to let him go. In fact, at least one fan went directly to the top of Las Vegas' food chain and told team owner Mark Davis to fire McDaniels during Week 4's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

Davis did not have any of it, though, as he told the fan to just “smarten up” instead of showing any sign of inclination favoring the suggestion that the Raiders should hand McDaniels a pink slip.

While Davis seemingly is not interested in having the Raiders make a head coaching change, it's clear that he is not having fun seeing his team lag behind the others in the AFC West division. After four weeks of the season, the Raiders are 1-3. Their only win came in Week 1, a shaky 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. They followed that up with a blowout loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 and a defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. With Jimmy Garoppolo missing Week 4's showdown versus the Chargers, the Raiders fell prey to their divisional rivals, 24-17.

In lieu of Garoppolo, the McDaniels went with Raiders rookie Aidan O'Connell to start under center in the Chargers game, and the result was a disaster. O'Connell passed for 238 yards with zero touchdowns on 24-for-39 completions. He was intercepted once and got sacked a total of five times for a loss of 50 yards.

Despite a strong season from the ever-effective wide receiver Davante Adams, the Raiders' offense, as a whole, has been relatively anemic. They are just averaging 15.5 points per game and 281.6 total yards per contest, ranked just 25th and 26th in the NFL this season, respectively.

Is Josh McDaniels' seat getting warmer?

The expectation in Year 2 of McDaniels' time as head coach of the Raiders was that the team would take a leap in 2023, especially with the Raiders landing Garoppolo in the offseason. However, that has not been the case thus far, and it's just fair for many to ask whether McDaniels' seat is already getting warmer — if it isn't hot already. In any case, he needs to steer the Raiders to a win in Week 5 at home against the Green Bay Packers.