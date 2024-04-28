With AEW Dynasty officially in the rear-view mirror, the former Bellas, Nikki and Brie, decided to discuss the most surprising Pay-Per-View of the year on their The Nicole & Brie Show, including the condition of the latter's husband, the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.
While Danielson notoriously sold a neck injury at the end of the match, taking a Hidden Blade from the “Aeriel Assassin” when he was calling for medical help for the 1-2-3, as it turns out, the 43-year-old actually did suffer an injury earlier in the match, falling awkwardly on his neck a few minutes before the pin.
Is Danielson going to be out of action long-term? Is this like his broken arm after last year's Forbidden Door, with the potential to cost the “American Dragon” a chance to wrestle at Double or Nothing next month? According to Brie, the answer it's nothing too serious and even left her fired up for the future, as opposed to worried about her husband's health moving forward.
“I think everyone knows, he did fall on his neck. He's good. Not like anything where he is out of the ring and getting surgery,” Brie Bella explained via Fightful. “He landed on it a certain way. You wrestle hard and unfortunately, he's going to be 43 on May 22nd, your body does things. I saw a lot of people online say the same thing, it's probably one of the best matches in pro wrestling history, I'm just gonna be that cocky. Some are saying ‘in the United States, the best pro wrestling match in the United States.' Better than any match so far this year. I agree. I think Bryan and Will, their chemistry and story, they are both such stars. It just got you fired up. When I watched the match, I told Bryan, ‘I got fired up. Fired up!'”
Is it unfortunate to learn that Danielson was once again injured during one of his matches? Yes, yes it is but hey, who knows, if Brie is getting fired up about wrestling again – much like her sister was when Mercedes Mone debuted in AEW – who knows, maybe this could lead to the Garcia Twins coming to AEW moving forward and a little more runway for the “American Dragon” before he calls it a (full time) career.
Nikki Bella weighs in on Toni Storm's comments after AEW Dynasty.
As wild as it may sound, Brie Bella wasn't the only member of her family who had an angle at Dynasty, with Toni Storm choosing to call out Nikki Garcia for being excited about the prospects of joining AEW at some point in the future. Discussing how that semi-angle came together, Bella noted that she had no clue why she was called out but is intrigued by the idea to say the least.
“I don't know how I saw it. It got on my feed and I saw a headline. I was like, ‘Wait, what, what did she say?' I think she said it Saturday at the press conference. It kind of made me laugh out loud, but I didn't get it either,” Nikki Bella explained via Fightful. “She literally said, ‘Nicole Garcia thought about joining AEW when she saw Mercedes. You know why she didn't? She then saw me and couldn't hold a p*ssy scented candle to what I do.' P*ssy scented candle to her. I was like, ‘I can't hold a p*ssy scented candle?' What does that mean?”
When Brie noted that Storm had to be messing with her because she's a heel, Nikki agreed, noting that she still very much loves AEW and might just have to show the “Timeless One” what's going on moving forward.
“I just assumed, because she is in character, it was a diss, but I don't know. Good, hey, I got compared to a p*ssy scented candle. When I was called all the things in the world, I would have never thought that. I have always known this. It's so funny, if you ever talk about wrestling, they just immediately become things. The funny thing is, people read headlines and probably didn't hear the podcast interview. They see a headline and take their assumption of things. If they heard it, it's different than what they thought. The thing that I thought was great was what Tony Khan said and how he spoke about you and I being family. That's so great. He and Jordan are just incredible people. I had so much fun getting to know them during Super Bowl weekend. I know how close Bryan [Bryan Danielson] is with them, and they truly are family. It was cool of him to say that. It's all great and fun. Yeah, I'll show her what my p*ssy scented candle can do.”
Should AEW start preparing for a Garcia invasion aimed right at “Timeless” Toni? Maybe yes, maybe no but hey, with that possibility very much on the table, why not lean into it and potentially use it as fuel at some point in the future, should that Forbidden Door open?