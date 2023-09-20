Cam Akers is no longer going to play for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. He is headed to the Minnesota Vikings and become Kirk Cousins' new weapon for the rest of the NFL season. The trade may have been a steal too. They just had to give up a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to get the elite weapon. Kevin O'Connell gets reunited with his elite weapon in Minnesota.

Vikings fans went nuts on X when the news broke because it was unexpected heading into the third week of NFL action. But, some fans were expecting the move before it even happened. One fan wrote that he knew that something was cooking to get Kirk Cousins some help, “Every player? Cam Akers was on the trade block before that game g. We also weren’t even supposed to be in it, y’all should’ve smacked us.”

Furthermore, other members of the Vikings faithful are already speculating the possible schematics and lineups to be run for the remainder of the season, “I think we will see more of a split backfield with Cam Akers and Alexander Mattison. There will be no lead back and just go with the hot hand.”

Some fans were wondering why Akers' trade value was so low as well, “I wonder how Cam Akers feels about his trade value. Hey Cam! They just traded you for a pack of saltine crackers!”

Exciting times are ahead for the Vikings as they enter NFL Week 3. Will their new weapon from the Rams be able to lead them to football glory come the end of the season?