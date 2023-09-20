The Minnesota Vikings have a battle on their hands in the NFC North against the improved Detroit Lions and Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers. The running back position has been a hotly debated one with Alexander Mattison showing talent but a lack of production.

On Wednesday it was announced the team had traded for Cam Akers, a running back from the Los Angeles Rams, shortly after he was benched in the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Mattison himself has had a tough time lately including recently when he was the target of racial slurs following a Week 2 Vikings loss.

After the trade for Akers on Wednesday, NFL Twitter went wild and Mattison was the target of a great deal of trolling this time around. Mattison currently has just 62 yards rushing on 19 carries for an average of 3.3 yards. Questions abound about his size and lack of regular season production at the running back position.

Mattison, a former member of the Boise State Broncos and third round pick, has shown he has what it takes to become a star in the preseason, but that skill hasn't translated to the regular season yet.

The trolling was fierce and unrequited on Wednesday against Mattison.

While some feel Mattison could keep his position on the Vikings as the team's lead running back, others believe that he knows has a battle on his hands and may cede position to the newcomer from Los Angeles.

“I've been trying to sell Alexander Mattison but my buddies don't want anything to do with him. Should I wait this week and then cut? I'm so lost on this guy, thought he would shine this year.”

One sports page shared the NSFW video below after hearing the news, relating to fantasy owners of the Vikings running back.

As the day wound down, the race was on for fantasy owners to secure the new Vikings RB Akers and new Cleveland Browns signee Kareem Hunt among others, the latter of whom filled in for injured star Browns running back Nick Chubb.

The Vikings take on the Chargers this weekend at home in what figures to be a showcase game for its running backs.