Florida State defensive end Jared Verse has been selected No. 19 overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The selection is especially notable, as Verse is the Rams' first first-round selection in the NFL Draft in eight years, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:
“With their first first-round pick since drafting Jared Goff No. 1 overall eight years ago, the Rams select edge Jared Verse.”
The Rams' run without a first-round pick is the second-longest streak in this regard in NFL history. The Washington Commanders hold the record with 11 straight seasons, 1969-1979.
The Rams almost made a motto of “f*** them picks” during their Super Bowl winning season. While it was worth it – you trade those picks for a Super Bowl championship every single time – that means that Los Angeles hasn't been able to restock their roster with top-end draft talent in quite some time.
Meet new Rams DE Jared Verse
The Los Angeles Rams defense took a serious hit when Aaron Donald announced his retirement this offseason, but they’re adding an impactful piece on that side of the ball in Round 1 in Verse.
Verse was expected to go much earlier, but the first 14 picks were offensive players, which pushed defenders like himself down the board to a spot where the Rams could scoop him up.
During his college career at Albany and FSU, he recorded 164 tackles, 31.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles over 39 games. He's recorded at least nine sacks in his last three seasons.
He had four multi-sack games in 2023 against Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Florida, and Louisville.
Part of what makes Verse such a coveted prospect for the Rams is his blend of strength and athleticism. He can put offensive tackles on their heels with his ability to turn speed into power as a pass-rusher. He also has good use of hands paired with the bend to win around the edge using finesse moves like a cross chop or arm over.
Most of Verse's weaknesses are minor and easily correctable, but he hasn't shown the high-level athleticism to drop into coverage at the next level. Florida State would occasionally ask him to drop, and he looked a bit like he was out of his comfort zone. Because of that, Verse would be best as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end in even fronts.
That being said, Verse should be able to step in right away and start opposite Byron Young at outside linebacker. He'll likely end up competing for snaps with Michael Hoecht.
The Rams desperately needed pass-rush help and they were fortunate to have Verse fall to them at No. 19.