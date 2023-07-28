LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is confident the team's rookies will exceed hefty expectations in the fall.

Cupp spoke in jest about what the first-year Rams players bring to the team for the upcoming 2023 NFL season on Thursday.

The @RamsNFL have 36 rookies on their roster.@CooperKupp “I don’t know much of their references, but they bring some juice.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gB4RVUmSfF — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 28, 2023

Among the Rams' picks in the 2023 NFL Draft include offensive lineman Steve Avila, edge rushers Nick Hampton and Byron Young, defensive tackle Kobie Turner, and quarterback Stetson Bennett. Avila and Young figure to make an immediate impact for the Rams in 2023.

Can Cooper Kupp and the LA Rams bounce back from a forgettable 2022 NFL season?

The LA Rams struggled mightily last season. Their injury woes – particularly Matthew Stafford's – took a massive toll on their performance. Stafford sat out eight games because of a spinal cord contusion.

On the other hand, the Rams were eager for another mind-boggling performance from Cooper Kupp, who had 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021. Regrettably, the injury bug bit him hard in 2022. He underwent season-ending ankle surgery and also missed eight games last season.

With Stafford and Kupp out of commission, the Rams went 2-6 to finish with a disappointing 5-12 win-loss record. Not only was it the Rams' worst record in six seasons, but it was also a startling drop-off from their Super Bowl-winning 2021 NFL campaign.

On the brighter side of things, Stafford's and Kupp's impressive performances at Rams minicamp on June 14 were encouraging signs for Rams fans. Although question marks remain (particularly at defensive back following the Jalen Ramsey trade to the Miami Dolphins on March 12), there's reason to be optimistic in 2023.

Now, it's up to the LA Rams' rookies to pick up the slack and bring the franchise back to respectability when the season kicks off in the fall.