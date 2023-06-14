The Los Angeles Rams 2023 minicamp is already proving to be a showcase for returning quarterback Matthew Stafford. On Tuesday, Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and cornerback Derion Kendrick are among those who stood out.

Stafford reportedly made strong throws during redzone work, while Kupp was given an increased workload.

Head Coach Sean McVay and company are hoping that the Super Bowl-winning Stafford-Kupp combination returns to form this season. Stafford raved about the “nasty” play returning offensive lineman Alaric Jackson exhibited in OTAs.

Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 10 of last season. The injury derailed the momentum of a Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and NFL Offensive Player of the Yeard Award winning season in 2021 for the former third-round pick.

The Rams' other superstar, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, was excused from minicamp for family reasons that were communicated in advance. Jackson was also excused in the same manner.

Kendrick's standout play began with the breaking up of a deep pass route throw by Stafford to receiver Tutu Atwell. The play was nearly an interception for the 2022 sixth-round pick out of Georgia. Kendrick nearly had another interception that bounced off of tight end Tyler Higbee's hands.

Stafford's standout plays included a laser over the middle of the field to rookie Puka Nacua for a score. His second, aforementioned potential touchdown throw was dropped by Higbee. Shortly after, he fired touchdown passes to Higbee and Atwell on back-to-back possessions.

The Rams' defense recorded a takeaway on a botched pitch from former Georgia quarterback and rookie Stetson Bennett to running back Zach Evans during team drills.