My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Los Angeles Rams have been looking to trade Jalen Ramsey since the end of the 2022 campaign, and they have finally found a trade partner in the Miami Dolphins. After reports came out that a deal was close to being completed, the Rams and Dolphins have finalized the trade that will see Ramsey join the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Trade is now agreed to, per sources: 🏈Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey. 🏈Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long. Trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins. pic.twitter.com/0KJIeoS6fj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

Early on in the offseason, rumors began to surface suggesting that Ramsey could get dealt by the Rams, and sure enough, he finds himself on the move. The 2022 campaign was pretty tough for the Rams, and it looks like they are working on having a mini rebuild or reset with their roster this offseason. That involved moving Ramsey, who reportedly wanted to end up in Miami if he were to get traded.

Ramsey had a bit of a down year by his standards in 2022, but he managed to make it through the entire season, playing in all 17 games for the Rams, and earned his sixth straight Pro Bowl appearance as a result of his strong play. The Dolphins have been working hard to revamp their defense over the past year or so, and they now might have the best cornerback duo in the league in Ramsey and Xavien Howard now.

The Dolphins did well to get one of the top corners in the game for such a cheap price, and after taking a huge step forward in 2022, they seem poised to challenge the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC East moving forward. This is a great appetizer to NFL Free Agency, which unofficially gets underway on Monday, and it will be interesting to see how both of these squads follow up this move.