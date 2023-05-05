The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Los Angeles Rams finished with a whopping 13 picks this year. After winning the Super Bowl in early 2022, the Rams faced a difficult 2022-23 season. There were several injuries and losses. Sean McVay, the Rams’ head coach, nearly quit but elected to stay. Now, the team is in full reconstruction mode. Here we’ll look at the grades for every single pick that the Rams made at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Rams have quite a few gaps to fill in their roster. Their needs are substantial for offensive tackle and guard positions. The wide receiver group is still lacking depth, though. In fact, there isn’t a single running back on the team that is completely dependable. And that’s just the offensive side of things.

When it comes to defense, the Rams are heavily reliant on Aaron Donald for pass rushing. They had to part ways with Jalen Ramsey, indicating their need for a rebuilding process. Sure, Jordan Fuller is a reliable safety. Still, the rest of their safety unit comprises players from the 2022 class who were drafted in later rounds or went undrafted.

Let’s look at the 2023 NFL Draft grades for the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft Grades

Round 2, Pick 36- OL Steve Avila (TCU)

Grade: B+

Following their Super Bowl victory, the Rams have experienced a decline in their roster, leaving them with many needs. Among the most crucial is the offensive line. Fortunately, Steve Avila is available and likely to be an immediate starter for Los Angeles. To address their need for a pure interior blocker, the Rams made a smart move by selecting him with the 36th-overall pick. Acquiring the best player at a position in the draft is highly valued. For sure, Avila fits the bill as a strong and dominant interior blocker who should help revive the Rams’ run game.

Rams fans, Steve Avila was my top OL left on the board and my OG1 in the draft. He brings proven versatility across the line with starter-level play strength and impressive body control at 330 pounds. Here is our film room together: https://t.co/6yWWJjJHaa 10 plays showing how… pic.twitter.com/8q0ij8vEw5 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 28, 2023

Round 3, Pick 77- EDGE Byron Young (Tennessee)

Grade: B+

Byron Young is the second player with that name to be taken in this draft. He put up impressive numbers at the NFL Combine, but he’s still a raw prospect. At 25 years old, he’s already an older rookie. Despite being new to the pro pass rusher role, he’s been productive in the SEC for the past two seasons. That’s thanks to his athleticism and strong work ethic. Although he lacks experience and refinement, his agility and quickness should enable him to make a significant impact as a pass rusher off the edge.

Round 3, Pick 89- DT Kobie Turner (Wake Forest)

Grade: C+

Kobie Turner shows promise as an athlete in his game tape, but his lack of length might cause some issues at the NFL level. As an undersized defensive tackle, length is a valuable asset for versatility in playing inside-out. However, Turner could struggle because of his physical limitations. Despite this, Turner has a fierce competitive spirit. His hands are incredibly powerful. He may not start early in his career, but he could still become a valuable player.

Round 4, Pick 128- QB Stetson Bennett (Georgia)

Grade: C

Sure, Stetson Bennett led Georgia to two national championships. However, he has significant flaws as a quarterback that cannot be ignored. Bennett has some decent arm talent and a good attitude. That said, he does not elevate the talent around him, and his athleticism is limited.

Round 5, Pick 161- EDGE Nick Hampton (Appalachian State)

Grade: A

Nick Hampton is an excellent pick for the Rams. Despite being undersized, he possesses a wide array of pass-rush moves and top-notch athleticism. While he will begin in a situational pass-rushing role, he has immense potential if he can continue to develop his run defense.

Round 5, Pick 174- OT Warren McClendon (Georgia)

Grade: B

Warren McClendon performed admirably for Georgia for three seasons. However, he lacks the intangibles to start at right tackle in the NFL. He is another project for the Rams to work with. If he can transition to the interior offensive line earlier than expected, this pick could turn out to be an excellent one.

Round 5, Pick 175- TE Davis Allen (Clemson)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grade: A

Davis Allen is a highly underrated tight end in this year’s draft class. Despite not having top-tier athleticism, he boasts a fantastic catch radius. Allen is more of a possession receiver with some blocking skills. However, don’t be surprised if he becomes a red zone threat for the Rams.

Round 5, Pick 177- WR Puka Nacua (BYU)

Grade: A

Puka Nacua could have been drafted much higher had he not been plagued by injuries during his time at BYU. He’s a dynamic player who excels with the ball in his hands. This is evidenced by his five rushing and five receiving touchdowns last year. Despite not being the fastest, Nacua plays with exceptional speed and is an excellent route-runner who can high-point the ball.

Round 6, Pick 182- CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU)

Grade: A

Despite his short height, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a lockdown cornerback who can simply play. The Rams can easily fit him into their defense. He has high-end potential as a nickel or slot coverage defender and will factor immediately into the Rams’ interior.

Round 6, Pick 189- EDGE Ochaun Mathis (Nebraska)

Grade: B

Ochaun Mathis is a player with tremendous size who flashed during his time at TCU before transferring to Nebraska in 2022. As a stand-up rusher, he can be a sound situational pass rusher.

Round 6, Pick 215- RB Zach Evans (Ole Miss)

Grade: A

The Rams continue to build their offense by selecting Zach Evans. He is a three-down ball-carrier with home-run potential every time he touches the ball. Evans is a valuable contributor out of the backfield and could be a potential steal in the Rams’ system at this point of the draft.

Round 7, Pick 223- P Ethan Evans (Wingate)

Grade: C+

Ethan Evans is a surprise selection in the seventh round. The Rams may envision a specific role for him on special teams. He does have a solid track record with 39 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and an average of 45.7 yards per punt in 2022.

Round 7, Pick 234- S Jason Taylor II (Oklahoma State)

Grade: A

The Rams added Jason Taylor II to their secondary. Taylor has impressive ball skills and athleticism. He excels in the box but also possesses strong coverage skills.

Round 7, Pick 259- DL Desjuan Johnson (Toled0)

Grade: A

Desjuan Johnson dominated opposing offensive linemen during his time at Toledo. Despite being the final pick in the draft, Johnson has the potential to make an impact on the Rams’ defensive front. That’s thanks to his powerful presence and versatility.

In this year’s draft, the Rams opted for a balanced approach. They divided their selections evenly between offense and defense. They made a wise choice by selecting Steve Avila from TCU in the first round to bolster their offensive line. Recall that injuries plagued them last season, hindering QB Matt Stafford’s performance. While they did address their pass-rushing needs on defense, they overlooked the secondary. This position will suffer next season due to Jalen Ramsey’s departure.