There appears to be some (rare) great news surrounding the Todd Gurley situation with the Los Angeles Rams. According to Dylan Hernandez of the LA Times, head coach Sean McVay is confident Gurley will participate in on-field drills in training camp.

The Los Angeles Rams running back has been surrounded in doubt since struggling to get on the field for the end of the 2018 season and most of the playoffs. There is belief that Gurley could even have arthritis in his knee that could cause his career to be shortened.

That’s why many believe the Rams selected another running back (Darrell Henderson) in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He could be a replacement or at least someone to keep a hefty workload away from Gurley.

Now comes the good news though. Head coach Sean McVay is “absolutely” expecting that Gurley will be able to participate in camp. Baby steps are important in recovering from injuries and this would be a monumental one.

Gurley is one of the major reasons the Rams offense was so unstoppable last season. He’s an elite running back who can do it all, and carry a team when needed. That being said, there’s no reason to rush him.

Los Angeles can take it slow with his recovery knowing they have a rookie running back ready to fill in. Even more importantly, an elite offense around him. Therefore, if Gurley isn’t ready for training camp, hopefully McVay and the Rams don’t feel the need to give him some run anyways.

The Los Angeles Rams found their way to the Super Bowl last season. Having Todd Gurley back would have to keep them near the top of the favorites list for 2019 as well. This is a small positive sign in what’s been a long and confusing process, but a positive sign nonetheless.