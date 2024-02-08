The New York Rangers hit the road as we continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The New York Rangers hit the road as they face the Chicago Blackhawks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Blackhawks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Rangers enter the game sitting at 32-16-3 on the year, first in the Metropolitan Division. They have won three straight games now and last time out faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. After a scoreless first period, the Rangers scored twice in the second period, on goals by Jimmy Vesey and Jonny Brodzinski. In the third, Brandon Hagel scored to make it a one-goal game, but Vesey would add an empty net goal and the Rangers would win 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks come into the game sitting at 14-35-2 on the year, eighth place in the Central Division. They have lost five straight games, and last time out was a struggle. Jacob Lucchini scored in the first period to make it 1-0 for the Wild. In the second period, Nick Foligno scored to tie the game, but in the third, Marcus Foligno scored to give the Wild the 2-1 lead. Filip Gustavsson saved 21 of 22 shots in the game as the Wild went on to win 2-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Blackhawks Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -315

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +250

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Blackhawks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers come into the game sitting 12th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.24 per game on the season. Artemi Panarin leads the team this year in goals, assists, and points. He comes in with 31 goals on the year, with 36 assists, good for 67 points. He has been amazing on the power play as well, with nine goals and 19 assists when having the man advantage. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider is also scoring well. He has 23 goals this year, with 23 assists. His 46 points place him fourth on the team this year. Further, he also has nine goals on the power play, while giving out seven assists.

Sitting tied for second on the team in points is Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad comes into the game tied for third on the team in goals this year with 15 of them while sitting second on the team in assists with 32. That gives him a total of 47 points. Further, he has seven goals and 14 assists on the power play. It is a multi-line attack for the Rangers as well. Vincent Trocheck leads the second unit, coming in with 15 goals and 32 assists on the year, good for a tie for second with 47 points. He has been setting up Alexis Lafreniere, who has 13 goals and 17 assists on the year.

The Rangers are the fourth-best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have scored 26.6 percent of their chances, also scoring 41 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 83.2 percent success rate, which is good for sixth in the NHL.

They are expected to start Igor Shesterkin in the goal. He is 19-12-1 on the year with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. It is also coming in off an all-star game appearance. Shesterkin had struggled some in January. While he had a 4-5-1 record on the month, he allowed 3.25 goals per game. Further, he has just a .863 save percentage on the month.

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blackhawks are the worst-scoring teams in the NHL this year. They come into the game scoring just 2.06 goals per game, which is last in the NHL. The leading point scorer for the team is still Connor Bedard, with 33 total points. He has not played since January 5th with an injury though, and will still be out for this game. Leading the team in goals among active skaters is Jason Dickinson. He comes into the game with 15 goals on the year and 10 assists, good for 25 total points.

Meanwhile, Phillipp Kurashev comes into the game with eight goals and 17 assists. He is the only other player on the roster with over 20 points on the season. Closing in on 20 points is Nick Foligno. He has ten goals and nine assists on the year, good for 19 points. He also leads the team in power-play goals, sitting with four of them.

The Blackhawks are the worst team in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted just 12.3 percent of their chances and have just 19 power-play goals. Further, they have also struggled on the penalty kill, with a 76.7 percent success rate, which is 25th in the NHL.

Petr Mrazek is expected to be in goal for this one. He comes into the game with a 12-20-1 record and a .910 save percentage on the year. In his last four games, he has allowed no more than two goals in the game, while having a save percentage of .920 or better in each of them. Still, he is 0-4 in those starts as the Blackhawks have scored just one goal in those four games.

Final Rangers-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Blackhawks have been awful as of late, and while they have struggled to score all year, they have struggled even more without Connor Bedard. The Rangers are one of the best teams in the NHL this year. They are scoring well and playing solid on defense. Taking the long odds at the Blackhawks team total under 1.5 may be a smart play. Still, expect the Rangers to win with ease.

Final Rangers-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-120)