Kaapo Kakko on the move?

Although Filip Chytil suffered a setback that will cost the former first-round pick the rest of the 2023-24 National Hockey League season, the New York Rangers could lose the services of another young player ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline. Kaapo Kakko, who the Blueshirts selected with the No. 2 overall selection in 2019, is reportedly being shopped by GM Chris Drury. Expectations were sky high for this player considering where he was drafted, but it's been a tough go for the Finn in the Big Apple.

“I look at the New York Rangers as a buyer in the trade market in an effort to bolster their Stanley Cup playoff runs and their Stanley Cup chances. A second overall pick in 2019 by the New York Rangers, Kaapo Kakko is an asset that perhaps Chris Drury, the general manager of the New York Rangers, considers using as trade bait,” hockey insider Darren Dreger explained at the end of January.

“I know that multiple sources have said that Drury is taking calls on Kakko. Now, losing Filip Chytil for the remainder of the season is a big blow for the Rangers but New York has cap space and potentially the assets, like Kakko, to acquire a significant piece.”

The Kaapo Kakko experiment is not working in New York

It's no secret that Kakko has been a disappointment since breaking into the league back in 2019-20. He played just 91 regular-season contests between 2020-22, registering only 16 goals and 35 points in that span. The 22-year-old enjoyed his best season as a professional in 2022-23, posting career-highs across the board with 18 goals and 40 points over a full 82-game slate. But it's been back to middling for the pending restricted free agent; Kakko has managed a miserable five goals and six points in 2023-24.

Kakko's trade value is probably at an all-time low, but Drury could use him as part of a package to bring a significant piece to New York for the stretch run. After a hot start, the Rangers have struggled mightily in 2024, and have watched their Metropolitan Division lead shrink to just four points on the Carolina Hurricanes.

It will be intriguing to see if Drury ends up shipping Kakko out of NYC to use as part of a package to bring a potentially difference-making player back to the Rangers. Here are three enticing options ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Los Angeles Kings

There have already been rumblings around the league that the Rangers and Kings could be working on a potential Kakko deal. The rumored trade revolves around the Finn, with two promising young players in Alex Turcotte and Arthur Kaliyev heading back to the Big Apple. The trade would also include a third-round pick going to Los Angeles, per hockey insider Rob Ellis.

Kakko and Turcotte are the same age, but the former has played 253 more NHL games than the latter. The Kings would hope that Kakko could be rejuvenated in a different market, while for New York, it improves the prospect pool and also replaces Kakko's presence on the immediate roster. Kaliyev has amassed 34 goals and 70 points across 175 NHL games. Considering that Chris Drury and Kings GM Rob Blake have already been in touch, a Kakko trade to the Kings could make a lot of sense for both parties.

Carolina Hurricanes

Trading with a division rival — especially one that is four points behind you in the standings — is always tricky, but it's hard not to see the Rangers and Hurricanes as potential trade partners in 2024. The Hurricanes boast a few Finnish players, including perennial All-Star Sebastian Aho, as well as Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Carolina media coverage is nowhere near as critical in Raleigh as it is in an Original Six market, and that could be game-changing for Kakko. It's just clear that he needs a change.

The Canes boast a deep prospect pool, and GM Don Waddell could trade for Kakko without really harming the future prospect pool. Carolina's roster also features Jack Drury, a young player who happens to be the nephew of Chris Drury. A family reunion could materialize, especially as the Rangers are looking for a 3C with Chytil out for the year. Budget space will get tight in Carolina over the next few seasons, and bringing in a disgruntled player on a team-friendly deal — and with an opportunity to turn things around in a new market — makes sense.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens are continuing to rebuild properly, shown by the excellent asset management regarding Sean Monahan. Habs GM Kent Hughes got a first-round pick just to take Monahan, then he flipped the veteran to the Winnipeg Jets for another first last week. That's some tidy business. Bringing Kakko to Quebec could also make sense, especially as he would get immediate exposure on the top-six and first powerplay unit. That is a place where he is struggling to break through in New York.

Next to Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, Kakko could really thrive. Montreal is presumably going to be very good in a couple of seasons, and Kakko could be a big part of that with the right change of scenery. He could be a core piece of the middle-six going forward, and Hughes should at least pick up the phone and give Drury a call ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.