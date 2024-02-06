Wrigley Field in Chicago is hosting yet another NHL Winter Classic in 2025.

The Windy City is going to be the setting for a very important NHL game. The city of Chicago and the Blackhawks are scheduled to host the 2025 Winter Classic, per the Chicago Sun-Times. The Blackhawks will tangle with the St. Louis Blues.

The game will take place at Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball team. It will be the first time since 2009 that hockey's important outdoor game took place at Wrigley. The baseball stadium will be magically transformed into a hockey rink for the game. It will be the third time that Chicago has hosted the Winter Classic since its inception in 2008. Wrigley Field is one of two sites that have hosted multiple Winter Classic games, the other being Boston's Fenway Park.

The Blackhawks have now been selected to participate in the contest more than any other NHL franchise, per the Sun-Times. The 2025 event will be the team's fifth time participating. The Boston Bruins are second in appearances, with four.

The Blackhawks will go into that game hopefully with star Connor Bedard, who has made waves with the franchise in his rookie NHL season. Bedard leads all league rookies in points this season with 33. He's also his team's points leader. The Blackhawks are having a difficult season, dead last in the Western Conference with a 14-34-2 record.

The Blues are faring much better in 2023-4, with a 26-21-2 record. That's good enough for 8th place in the West. The Blues have appeared in three Winter Classic games, including the upcoming 2025 matchup.

The Winter Classic is usually played in or around New Year's Day. This season, the Seattle Kraken defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in the battle.