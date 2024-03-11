The top two teams in the Metropolitan Division clash as the New York Rangers face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Rangers enter Monday night sitting at 41-18-4 on the year, which is good for first in the Metropolitan Division. They will be starting the first of back-to-back games Monday night. Before playing the Hurricanes on Tuesday, they will face the New Jersey Devils at home Monday night. The Devils are currently 31-29-4 on the year, which places them in sixth place in the division.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 39-19-6, good for second in the Metropolitan Division, and just two points behind the Rangers. They have also been playing well, winning five of their last six games overall. Last time out, they faced the Calgary Flames. The Hurricanes scored twice in the first period, with goals from Jordan Martinook and Sebastian Aho, leading 2-0. In the second, they score twice in the first 1:15 to extend the lead. The Flames would get one back, but the Hurricanes would add goals from Brent Burns and Seth Jarvis to make it 6-1. Both teams would add a goal in the third, as the Hurricanes would win 7-2.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Rangers-Hurricanes Odds
New York Rangers: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: +125
Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: -150
Over: 5.5 (-130)
Under: 5.5 (+106)
How to Watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Rangers game with the Devils on March 11th.
The Rangers come into the game sitting tenth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.32 per game on the season. Artemi Panarin leads the team this year in goals, assists, and points. He comes in with 35 goals on the year, with 52 assists, good for 87 points. He has been amazing on the power play as well, with nine goals and 25 assists when having the man advantage. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider is also scoring well. He has 32 goals this year, with 26 assists. His 58 points place him third on the team in points. Further, Krieder also has 13 goals and eight assists on the power play.
Sitting second on the team in points is Vincent Trocheck. He comes into the game with 23 goals on the year with 37 assists. That gives him 60 total points. Further, he has 11 goals and 10 assists on the power play this year. Sitting fourth in points this year is Mika Zibjanejad. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 35 assists this year, good for 54 points. He also has nine goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Adam Fox has ten goals and 41 assists this year, giving the Rangers five players with 50 or more points.
The Rangers are the fifth-best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have scored on 25.9 percent of their chances, also scoring 52 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 83.3 percent success rate, which is good for fifth in the NHL.
With Igor Shesterkin expected to be in goal on Monday night, Jonathan Quick would get the start on Tuesday. Quick is 13-5-2 on the year, with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He has not started since February 25th, but in his last four starts, he has a .922 save percentage and 2.52 goals against average, giving Quick a 3-1 record.
Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Hurricanes sit seventh in the NHL in goals per game, coming in with 3.36 per contest this year. They are led by Sebastian Aho, who leads the team in points, goals, and assists this year. He has 25 goals, and 43 assists, for a total of 68 points. Aho has also been great on the power play, with six goals and 19 assists this year when a man up. Seth Jarvis is tied for third on the team in goals and second in points. Jarvis comes in with 20 goals and 30 assists on the year, good for 50 points. He has eight goals on the power play, which is tied for the most on the team, while also having six assists.
Sitting tied Jarvis in goals is Martin Necas. Necas comes into the game with 20 goals and 25 assists on the year, good for 46 total points. He also has six goals and five assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravainen is tied for the team lead in power-play goals. He has 21 goals and 25 assists overall, good for 46 total points. He has eight goals and seven assists on the power play this year. Further, the Hurricanes also get help from the blue line. Both Brady Skeji and Brent Burns come into the game with ten goals this year.
The Hurricanes are third in the NHL this year on the power play. They come in with a conversion rate of 26.4 percent and 52 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are third in the NHL when a man is down this year, sitting with an 85.0 percent success rate.
The Hurricanes are expected to start Pytor Kochetkov in goal for this one. He is 17-11-3 on the year with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. His goals-against average sits fifth in the NHL This year. After a stellar February, it has not been as great for Kochetkov in March. While he is 1-1, he has a 3.07 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.
Final Rangers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
While the Rangers are one of the best teams in the NHL this year, the Hurricanes are also running hot. The Rangers have won 12 of their last 15, but the three losses are in the last five games heading into Monday night. The Hurricanes have won 14 of their last night overall. They will be at home in this game, while the Rangers are at home Monday night and then have to travel to visit Carolina immediately. The prediction for this Rangers-Hurricanes game is the short rest will be the difference as the Hurricanes win.
Final Rangers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-150)