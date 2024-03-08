The New York Rangers are gearing up for a deep playoff run. After adding Alex Wennberg on Wednesday, the Blueshirts did some extra shopping on NHL Trade Deadline Day. New York has traded for forward Jack Roslovic in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to Frank Seravalli. Columbus receives a conditional mid-round pick in the deal.
The Rangers have looked for added depth down the middle this trade season. Their deals for Wennberg and Roslovic give them a solid group of centers for their playoff run. New York also picked up defensive depth at the NHL Trade Deadline. They acquired veteran Chad Ruhwedel from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Rangers are currently leading the Metropolitan Division by four points. New York is hoping to avenge last year's playoff defeat at the hands of their rival New Jersey Devils. The Blueshirts are not far removed from a trip to the Eastern Conference Final in 2022.
Rangers add Jack Roslovic at NHL Trade Deadline
Jack Roslovic began his career with the Winnipeg Jets, debuting in 2016-17. He spent parts of four seasons with the Jets where he chipped in some offense here and there. His best season with Winnipeg was his final one. He put up 12 goals and 29 points during the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Jets traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Roslovic, a Columbus native, joined his hometown team. The new Rangers forward went to the Blue Jackets with Patrik Laine in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois. And Roslovic thrived with Columbus, putting up three straight 30+ point seasons. That includes two 40+ point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
This year, Roslovic has scored just nine goals and 23 points in 40 games. However, he can still provide secondary offense when his team needs a goal down the lineup. Let's see how the Columbus native fits in with the Rangers as they push for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.