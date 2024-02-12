The All-Star Game has become a midseason showcase for the NBA. Many players show off their amazing dunk skills. Here are the Top 10.

Despite not having any bearing in the regular season, it's safe to say that the All-Star Game is still one of the most anticipated events. The annual showcase still features the best basketball players in the planet, the only time when stars come to play together as a team.

With the All-Star Game being an exhibition, it isn't surprising that it rarely features any form of defense. This paves the way for more highlight reels, including some of the most thunderous dunks in NBA history. Let's rank the 10 best dunks at the All-Star Game.

10. Kobe Bryant escapes LeBron James' chase-down block

While Kobe Bryant and LeBron James never faced off in the NBA Finals, fans did witness the iconic matchup in the All-Star Games. At the 2011 All-Star Game, Bryant did get one on James after escaping his signature chase-down block and dunking on The King in the process. Sure enough it's just one of plenty moments in their legendary rivalry, with GOAT implications.

9. Michael Jordan cleans up the free-throw miss

Speaking of the GOAT, Michael Jordan is certainly in the conversation thanks to his iconic moments, some of which even saw His Airness float on air. At the 1997 All-Star Game, fans witnessed Jordan's greatness after tallying the first triple-double of the event. He registered 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, including an athletic dunk to clean up a free-throw miss by Grant Hill.

8. LeBron James' clutch dunk over everybody

The 2008 All-Star Game was special for LeBron James when he collected his second All-Star Game MVP. He certainly deserved it after the East escaped with a 134-128 victory thanks in large part to James' clutch dunk over nearly everyone on the court. While people often criticized James for his shortcomings in the clutch, James did prove his haters wrong here with one of his best All-Star Game moments.

7. Jaylen Brown's windmill on the fastbreak

Although his Boston Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum ran away with the victory and the All-Star Game MVP honors in 2023, there's no question that Jaylen Brown stole the show with his athletic windmill dunk. Brown led all scorers on Team LeBron with 35 points in the 184-175 loss.

6. Vince Carter goes off the glass

Vince Carter is half man, half amazing. With his hops, Carter was one of the best dunkers the NBA has ever seen. At the All-Star Game, with no defense, it's safe to say that Carter has put on a show on several occasions. His memorable dunks included this off-the-glass alley-oop dunk to himself at the 2005 All-Star festivities.

5. Curry and Giannis alley-oop connection

Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo were never teammates in the NBA. However, at the All-Star Game, these two stars showed they can produce beautiful music together. At the 2019 All-Star Game, Curry seemed to have given off a bounce pass that was too high for any normal person to reach. However, it was just another alley-oop dunk for The Greek Freak, who isn't a regular person by any means.

4. The Flash and The King connection

Speaking of superstar duos, there's no question that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have intense chemistry. The duo would go on to win two championships together in Miami.

But while doing so, they also destroyed teams in transition, including their insane alley-oop connection at the 2016 All-Star Game. It's safe to say it was one of the most difficult alley-oops ever pulled off in All-Star Game history.

3. DeMar DeRozan's baseline 360

Considered to be one of the best midrange scorers in the game, it's easy to forget that DeMar DeRozan is also one of the best dunkers in the game after wowing crowds at the 2010 Slam Dunk Contest. At the 2016 All-Star Game, DeRozan gave us a glimpse of his dunking abilities once again after pulling off a baseline 360 in transition.

2. Paul George's 360

As an All-Star wing, Paul George had the ability to be a high-flying scorer. However, a serious leg injury in 2014 during a Team USA scrimmage ultimately hampered his athleticism.

But at the 2019 All-Star Game, those doubts were put to rest after George pulled off a one-handed 360. The dunk only proved that George still had the ability to get up, post-leg injury.

1. Ja Morant's alley-oop 360

Many basketball fans would agree that the 2022 Slam Dunk Contest was disappointing at best. Fortunately, at the 2022 All-Star Game, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant gave the NBA fans his personal dunking show at the 2022 All-Star Game. Coming off a miss, Trae Young gave a half-court alley-oop pass to a streaking Morant, who finished with a 360 alley-oop slam dunk.