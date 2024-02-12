LeBron James will be making his 20th NBA All-Star Game appearance soon. Let's look at LeBron James' best moments at the midseason showcase.

LeBron James has cemented himself as arguably the best basketball player in the world. Aside from winning four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, four NBA MVPs, one In-Season Tournament champion, and one In-Season Tournament MVP, James is also a 19-time All-Star, which is tied for the most appearances in NBA history.

With the upcoming 2024 All-Star Game just around the corner, James is poised to break the record, to become the sole player with the most All-Star Game appearances to his name at 20. Let's rank LeBron James' 10 best All-Star Game moments.

10. First All-Star Game appearance

By making the NBA All-Star Game every year, it's almost easy to forget that the only season he missed the festivities was his rookie season. In his first of the record-tying 19 All-Star Game appearances, James tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, and six assists to help the East take a 125-115 win.

9. First All-Star Game MVP

In just his second All-Star Game, James and the Eastern All-Stars faced a huge deficit heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Eastern All-Stars completed the rally behind The King's 29-point explosion to win 122-120. James received his first All-Star Game MVP Award, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to win the award at 21 years and 51 days old.

8. Highest scoring tally in the All-Star Game

The All-Star Game doesn't hold any bearing for any teams during the regular season. However, James still decided to showcase his skills in the annual exhibition in the 2012 edition. Although the East lost 152-149 to the West, James put up an All-Star Game career-high 36 points, spiked by 6-of-8 shooting from deep to go along with six rebounds and seven assists.

7. Reuniting with Kyrie Irving

Kyrie, LeBron, Durant & Westbrook juntos. Sim, isso já aconteceu no All-Star Game de 2018. pic.twitter.com/1ApLjFuoSF — FANATIC REAL (@YGFANATICREAL) August 4, 2021

The 2018 All-Star Game introduced a new format, which saw Team LeBron go against Team Stephen. While there was buzz about the new format, there's no question that fans were also anticipating the reunion between James and Kyrie Irving, after the latter's dramatic exit from Cleveland. Nevertheless, James and Irving seemed like good friends again, similar to the time they led Cleveland to its first historic NBA title.

6. Second All-Star Game MVP

Two years after winning his first All-Star Game MVP award, James captured his second at the 2008 All-Star Game. He led the East to a 134-128 victory. In the win, James tallied 27 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, while shooting 55 percent from the field overall.

5. The First All-Star Game triple-double in 14 years

Triple-doubles aren't quite common in the All-Star Game. In fact, the first triple-double was in 1997, when Michael Jordan registered 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. It took 14 years before another player replicated another triple-double stat line in the annual exhibition. The second player in All-Star Game turned out to be James, who produced 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists at the 2011 All-Star Game.

4. Final lob from Dwyane Wade

There's no question that Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are great friends on and off the court. In fact, the duo started a dynasty in South Beach, leading the Miami Heat to four-consecutive Finals appearances and winning back-to-back NBA championships together. But with Dwyane Wade retiring after the 2018-19 season, James and Wade last played together at the 2019 All-Star Game, where fans witnessed their final basketball connection.

3. Setting the tone in the new All-Star Game format

Speaking of the 2018 All-Star Game, aside from the Irving-James drama, the new format also paved the way for James' dominant run in the All-Star Games. Since the change in format to team captains, Team LeBron went undefeated at 5-0, which was kicked off by a 148-145 victory in 2018. In the 2018 All-Star Game, James also hoisted his third All-Star Game MVP trophy after finishing with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

2. Final All-Star duel with Kobe Bryant

The 2016 All-Star Game was quite a memory for plenty of basketball fans, as it was also the final All-Star Game for Kobe Bryant. In the 2016 edition, basketball fans witnessed for the last time a duel between two of the greatest basketball players in history.

The duel saw Bryant finish with 10 points and James with 13. However, Kobe's West All-Stars came out on top with a 196-173 win over James' East. While the two never got to meet in the NBA Finals, fans could find solace that these two stars went at it for several All-Star games.

1. LeBron James' game winner for Cleveland

As the Chosen One from Akron, there's no question that the 2022 All-Star Game held in James' home city of Cleveland would be special. In a tight affair between Team LeBron and Team Durant, the former needed a clutch fadeaway jumper from James to seal the 163-160 win. And in nostalgic fashion, commentators uttered the words “Cleveland, this is for you,” which was a reference to James' words after gifting the city with the 2016 NBA championship.