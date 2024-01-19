Scottie Barnes reminds everyone about Andre Drummond's nickname

Looking at a 6-foot-11, 279-pound center like Andre Drummond, one would imagine that he holds a nickname that might put fear in the heart of opposing big men. It could be a moniker that stems from his imposing frame, or maybe his rebounding prowess. However, that isn't the case. Interestingly, the Chicago Bulls big man is known as The Big Penguin.

And on Thursday, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes had an in-game celebration that seemed to remind the general public of Drummond's unique nickname.

With a little over two minutes left in the third quarter, Barnes drove to the rim, charging straight at Andre Drummond in the paint. Barnes made contact with Drummond, drew the foul and made the basket.

In celebration of his And One basket, the Raptors forward hilariously imitated a penguin walking, as if in reference to his defender.

So Scottie Barnes was trolling Andre Drummond? lmaoooooo https://t.co/5NAkTDuAXQ pic.twitter.com/ShtX796S1W — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 19, 2024

Drummond's nickname origins

The Big Penguin himself seemed to have earned the nickname back during his Detroit Pistons days, per CBS Sports' Sam Quinn.

It was arguably caused by his then-teammate Greg Monroe. During a segment for fans called the Pistons Players Lounge, Monroe interviewed Drummond and asked what his favorite movies were. When Drummond mentioned three penguin-related films, Monroe jokingly suggested the famed moniker and the rest was history.

Going back to Thursday's game, the Raptors fell to the Bulls despite Barnes putting up 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Drummond had a quiet outing (five points and four rebounds), but in the end, his team came out with the win. Still, he has Scottie Barnes to blame if ever his social media notifications pop up with penguin references afterward.