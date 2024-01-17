The Toronto Raptors are now the betting favorites to acquire Andrew Wiggins should the Warriors opt to trade him.

The Toronto Raptors have struggled to rack up consistent wins even after their blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks in which they acquired RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Although both Quickley and Barrett have put up good numbers in their new threads, Toronto currently sits ten games below .500 at 15-25, leading some to wonder whether another trade might be in order for the franchise.

One name that has been swirling around the rumor mill in recent weeks is that of Golden State Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins, who has seen his productivity rapidly decline this year after a successful start to his Warriors tenure. Wiggins originally hails from Canada, and now it appears that there might be some legitimacy to speculation about the Raptors' interest in the forward, as Toronto is now the betting favorite to land him should the Warriors trade him at +300 odds, per the BetOnline Sportsbook.

It's admittedly a bit hard to tell exactly how Andrew Wiggins would fit into Toronto's rotation. Of course, the Raptors did ship off their best wing in OG Anunoby as part of the Knicks deal, but RJ Barrett has since slid into that role rather effectively. Guard depth, meanwhile, is a different question for Toronto, even with Immanuel Quickley integrating nicely with his new team.

Although he has struggled so far this season, it wasn't that long ago that Wiggins was the second most important player on a championship-winning team, and perhaps the Raptors are banking that a change of scenery will help the former number one overall pick rediscover his stride.