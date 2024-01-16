The Miami Heat visit the Toronto Raptors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Miami Heat are north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Heat-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Heat are 24-16 this season. They have also won their last three games. Back in December, the Heat were able to beat the Raptors by nine points. In that game, Miami held the Raptors to just 103 points. Caleb Martin dropped 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds in the win. Duncan Robinson had 21 points while Jimmy Butler added 19 points of his own. The heat shot 46.1 percent from the field in the win, and they turned the ball over just seven times. Jaime Jaquez Jr has already been ruled out for the game while Kevin Love is questionable.

The Raptors are now 10 games below .500 on the season, and they have lost their last four games. Toronto was held to just 103 points in the first game with the Heat. Pascal Siakam put up 30 points in the loss, but Scottie Barnes had just 12 points. As a team, the Raptors shot 43.0 percent from the floor. From three, the Raptors were 14-37. Toronto is dealing with quite a few injuries heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Raptors Odds

Miami Heat: -1 (-115)

Moneyline: -120

Toronto Raptors: +1 (-105)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Sportsnet (Canada)

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat held the Raptors to just 103 points in their first meeting, and they have been playing extremely well defensively lately. In their last three games, the Heat have allowed 96, 87, and 95 points. That is just 92.7 points per game. Holding teams to below 100 points in today's NBA is a very easy way to win a game. With that, if the Heat can keep the Raptors to under 110 points in this game, they will win.

When allowing less than 110 points this season, the Heat are 15-4. They have done it 19 times, and it would not be surprising to see them keep the Raptors below that mark in this game. When the Raptors score under 110 points this season, they are 1-14. Expect Miami to have a very good game defensively in this one.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors should not be expected to score a lot of points in this game. Because of this, the Raptors need to be good on defense. They held the heat to 112 points in the first matchup, which is pretty good. If the Raptors can play good defense, they will have a chance to cover the spread. It is going to be very hard to win the game on the offensive side of the court, so holding the Heat to 110 points or less is going to be key in this one.

Final Heat-Raptors Prediction & Pick

I do not see this game being very high-scoring. The Raptors are going to have a tough game on the offensive side of the court, even with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. With that said, I am going to take the Heat to continue their win streak and win this game straight up on the road.

Final Heat-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Heat -1 (-115). Under 228 (-110)