Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drew great inspiration growing up from watching Stephen Curry play.

Since his shocking trade from the New York Knicks, Immanuel Quickley seems to have settled in just nicely in his new Toronto Raptors threads. Quickley was dealt to the Raptors alongside former Knicks teammate RJ Barrett in exchange for a package centered around OG Anunoby, and the former Kentucky Wildcat has looked great so far in his new role as a starting guard.

One player who has had a profound impact on the way Quickley approaches the game is Golden State Warriors future Hall-of-Famer Stephen Curry. Quickley recently broke down Curry's impact on his career.

“2015, That was a crazy year,” said Quickley, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet. “To see someone 6-foot-3, 190 pounds winning an MVP, it makes you ask yourself: ‘Why can’t I be great? If you have the work ethic, why can’t you go out and accomplish great things? It’s always great to see great players do well, especially players who have the same kind of body type as you, it’s just cool to see that.”

Stephen Curry has indeed inspired many young hoopers over his career due to his ability to impact the game at such a high level despite his slight stature (if 6'3″, 185 pounds is considered “slight”). Although he may not be quite the marksman that Curry is (who is?), there are some noticeable similarities in the games of Curry and Immanuel Quickley, particularly in their ability to find crafty ways of scoring, especially around the basket against taller defenders.

The Raptors will next take the floor against the Utah Jazz on January 12.