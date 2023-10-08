The Baltimore Ravens have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season. However, there are still areas where the team could improve, and the upcoming trade deadline provides an opportunity to do so. In this article, we will discuss the two best trades that the Ravens must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The Baltimore Ravens' 2023 NFL season so far

The Baltimore Ravens have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 3-1 record so far. They opened the season with a convincing 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans, followed by a narrow 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens lost in Week 3, 22-19 (overtime), to the Indianapolis Colts before bouncing back with a convincing 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Lamar Jackson has been a key player for the Ravens, with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the game against the Browns. That is the first such game by any player in the NFL in 2023, and only the second time it has been achieved in Ravens history.

Despite their strong start, there are still areas where the Ravens could improve. This is particularly true on offense. The Ravens have been hit hard by injuries at the running back position, with JK Dobbins out for the season and Justice Hill questionable for Week 5. While Gus Edwards has performed admirably, the Ravens need more depth at the position. Additionally, the Ravens have a crowded wide receiver room. As such, trading Devin Duvernay could allow them to acquire additional draft capital or address other areas of need on their roster.

Two best trades that the Baltimore Ravens must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline:

Trade For Michael Carter

The Ravens should consider making their first trade before the 2023 NFL trade deadline by acquiring running back Michael Carter from the New York Jets. The Ravens have faced significant setbacks due to injuries in their running back corps. We already mentioned Dobbins' being out for the season. And while Edwards has been capable, we still want to see more depth behind him in the backfield. This is where Michael Carter comes in. He would be a valuable addition to the Ravens' backfield. That's given his versatility as a running back who can make contributions both in rushing and receiving.

Carter, who showcased his talents at the University of North Carolina, recorded impressive stats in his senior season with 1,245 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has demonstrated promise in his three seasons. He has amassed a total of 1,064 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 34 games. This year, however, Carter hasn't seen much action. He has had just four carries for a total of 23 yards. We think he would be better served on the Ravens. Acquiring Carter before the trade deadline would provide a much-needed offensive boost to Baltimore's backfield.

Lmao Michael Carter hitting Jaylen Waddle's dance after getting the touchdown 😂pic.twitter.com/41Mg6orCDi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 9, 2022

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Trade Devin Duvernay

The second trade that the Baltimore Ravens should contemplate before the 2023 NFL trade deadline involves trading wide receiver Devin Duvernay. Yes, Duvernay has displayed occasional flashes of potential during his initial two seasons with the Ravens. However, he has not managed to establish himself as a consistent offensive contributor. With the addition of Odell Beckham Jr and the emergence of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, the Ravens find themselves with a crowded wide receiver group. As of this writing, Duvernay has tallied just two catches for eight yards over four games. This potentially makes him the odd man out.

Trading Duvernay would offer the Ravens the opportunity to acquire extra draft assets or address other areas of need on their roster. Duvernay, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has shown promise as a return specialist. To maximize his value and enhance their roster, the Ravens should explore the possibility of trading Duvernay before the trade deadline.

Looking Ahead

As the 2023 NFL season unfolds, the Baltimore Ravens have undoubtedly made their presence felt with a strong start. Yet, even amid their successes, fans and analysts recognize that there are areas where the team could undoubtedly improve. Staying ahead of the curve and making strategic moves can often be the difference between a promising season and a championship-winning one.

By making these strategic moves before the 2023 NFL trade deadline, the Ravens could achieve several key objectives. Firstly, they would bolster their offense with a dynamic playmaker like Carter. He would give their quarterback additional options and alleviate some of the pressure on their star running back. Secondly, trading Duvernay could allow them to address other areas of need on their roster. These may include strengthening their defense or shoring up the offensive line.