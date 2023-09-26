The Baltimore Ravens suffered a devastating overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. This unexpected defeat left fans and analysts searching for answers, as the Ravens were widely considered one of the top teams in the league. While the loss can be attributed to a combination of factors, four key individuals emerged as the primary culprits. In this article, we will examine the roles played by these individuals and their contributions to the Ravens' downfall.

The Week 3 Loss

In an unexpected turn of events, the Colts made their way to M&T Bank Stadium and managed to secure a thrilling overtime victory against the Ravens, clinching a 22-19 win. The game saw Gardner Minshew, the backup quarterback, taking the reins for the Colts.

Minshew displayed his prowess, completing 27 of 44 passes for 227 yards and contributing one passing touchdown. This performance came as a replacement for Anthony Richardson, who was sidelined due to a concussion.

The Ravens' ground game gained momentum late in the fourth quarter, thanks to Lamar Jackson's second touchdown run of the match. That gave them a 14-13 lead after three quarters of play.

Despite having multiple opportunities to secure victory before overtime, the Ravens' hopes were dashed when the legendary kicker Justin Tucker narrowly missed a potential game-winning 61-yard field goal attempt as regulation time expired.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, their offense sputtered during overtime. They managed only 11 yards over two conservative possessions. In a daring move, they opted to go for it on fourth down deep in their territory, with plenty of time left on the clock. This decision backfired as Baltimore turned the ball over on downs. This followed a non-pass interference call involving rookie Zay Flowers on fourth-and-3 with 3:25 remaining.

It was a strange game. For one, Colts kicker Matt Gay outshone Tucker, setting an NFL record by nailing four field goals from distances of 50 yards or more. This included the decisive 53-yard game-winner.

Here we will look at the four Baltimore Ravens to blame for their Week 3 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

1. Kenyan Drake

Running back Kenyan Drake's return to the Ravens was marked by a promising 24-yard reception on his first touch. This he unfortunately fumbled away during the team's second drive of the game. Drake's impact on the ground was minimal, with just one rushing attempt for zero yards. We can attribute this lack of involvement to his recent signing and elevation from the practice squad. Drake's role in Week 4 against the Browns remains uncertain. It is obviously contingent on the availability of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

2. Lamar Jackson

Star QB Lamar Jackson faced difficulties during the game, particularly in the second quarter. That's where he fumbled on consecutive possessions. While he recovered the first fumble, he lost the second. Additionally, backup center Sam Mustipher fumbled during an aborted snap that disrupted their third drive in the same period. The first fumble appeared to be the result of a miscommunication on a quarterback draw play.

Looks like Todd Monken had a designed QB draw for Lamar Jackson on this sack. Sam Mustipher was leaking out, and all the routes went toward the sideline. pic.twitter.com/aCVpFpJ5Fc — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 24, 2023

The Ravens' offensive struggles persisted throughout the game. This hindered their ability to maintain control despite a strong defensive showing that kept the Colts out of the end zone. The Ravens' inability to maintain possession and extend drives influenced the outcome more.

3. Special Teams

The Ravens' special teams unit also played a significant role in their loss. Shortcomings marred critical moments. This included Justin Tucker's inability to convert a 61-yard attempt at the end of regulation, leading to overtime.

Punter Jordan Stout had an overall solid performance but had a subpar punt in the final moments of regulation. This only traveled 34 yards and gave the Colts decent field position. It was a crucial factor on a day when Colts kicker Matt Gay was impeccable from 50-plus yards.

The punt return game had its share of challenges, including a costly mistake near the end of regulation. However, it also provided one of the game's standout moments in overtime, positioning the offense for a potential victory.

4. Officiating

The officiating during the fourth quarter and overtime came under scrutiny for questionable calls. The most glaring error was the failure to call a defensive pass interference committed by Colts linebacker EJ Speed against Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers. This oversight resulted in a turnover on downs during overtime.

Refs missed a big pass interference call on the Colts defense. Zay Flowers was upset. pic.twitter.com/iOTBOiECSs — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 24, 2023

If the referee had called the penalty, the Ravens would have gained a fresh set of downs, likely putting them within range for Justin Tucker's field goal attempt. Conversely, a dropped pass by second-year tight end Isaiah Likely on a third-and-short play contributed to the Ravens' misfortune. That potentially denied them the opportunity to secure victory.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, we can attribute the Baltimore Ravens' sad OT loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 to a combination of factors. These include the performance of their running game, their special teams, and their QB. While Ravens fans undoubtedly found the loss disappointing, it serves as a reminder that even the best teams can be vulnerable on any given Sunday. The Ravens must learn from their mistakes and use this loss as motivation to improve in the weeks ahead.